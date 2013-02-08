Butterfield 8 Stamford Announces Valentine's Day Singles Only Party

Stamford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Already an established bar and restaurant in Stamford, Butterfield 8 Stamford announces their Valentine’s Day singles only party on Thursday, February 14th. Valentine’s Day is usually thought as a holiday for couples, but with Butterfield 8 Stamford’s Valentine’s Day party, single women and men of Stamford will have the opportunity to mix and mingle the whole night away. Who knows, maybe somebody will find the love of their life.



For this special occasion, girls will be able to drink for free at the bar, from 9 pm until 10 pm. Even though the ladies get to drink for free, single men of Stamford will not feel left out. Butterfield 8 Stanford will be serving happy hour prices all night long. To get the party in full swing, Butterfield 8 Stamford will have a live DJ on hand, playing the most sexy and latest dance songs. This Valentine’s Day, don’t feel left out of the party. There will be plenty of women and men to meet throughout the night. Guests interested in crashing this special Valentine’s Day party can call 203-504-8123 for more information.



If a person is interested in taking his/her significant other to Butterfield 8 Stamford for a candlelight dinner, the restaurant is accepting reservations now for your very special night. Larger groups can also reserve one of the private party rooms at the restaurant. After all, Butterfield 8 Stamford wouldn’t be considered one of the best Stamford Ct. bars, unless they catered to everyone. The private party rooms at Butterfield 8 Stamford are ideal for groups who would like to celebrate with their loved one and friends or celebrate the fact that they don’t have somebody to call their Valentine this year and enjoy being single. Guests can also sign up for private happy hour specials, where they will be served the best food and mixed drinks in Stamford. With all of these specials going on, Butterfield 8 Stamford will surely be the hottest place to spend Valentine’s Day.



About Butterfield 8 Stamford

Business professional, meets social scene, at Butterfield 8 Restaurant and Lounge in Stamford. The establishment features warm wood paneled walls, big leather booths, and oversized chandeliers offer a unique dining experience perfect for corporate power lunches, after-work cocktails, or pre and post theatre dining. Private parties, large groups, & corporate events in Stamford are always welcome, with private dining & event space available. Because of the establishment’s fine dining area and daily drink specials, Butterfield 8 has quickly become one of the best restaurants in Stamford, Ct.



For more information, visit http://www.Butterfield8stamford.com.