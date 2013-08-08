Butterfield 8 Stamford Is Now Accepting Reservations for Private Events in Stamford All Summer

Stamford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Butterfield 8 is pleased to announce they are now accepting reservations for private events in Stamford all this summer. The two-level restaurant and lounge offers friendly event staff members that will help individuals plan a unique private experience for their event. In the past, many residents living in the Stamford area have chosen Butterfield 8 as the venue to host their birthday parties, holiday parties, corporate meetings, and charity events. To inquire about reserving private room for a private event, please email info@butterfield8stamford.com.



Hosting a private event at Butterfield 8 Stamford features many benefits such as having the freedom to choose between multiple party packages. The restaurant and lounge offers an extensive catering menu that features many savory food options that will keep guests satisfied throughout the entire event. Since Butterfield 8 Stamford features three full bars, they are able to accommodate events of any size. If private events are held during a special sporting event, guests will be able to view them on any of the televisions featured in the three bar areas.



Along with being the home to many private events, the restaurant in Stamford is also considered to be a thriving sports bar. Sport fans can also make reservations during the upcoming 2013-2014 NFL season. With preseason just a month away, guests can see their favorite teams in action every Sunday. Staff members from the restaurant will be available to serve groups food and drink specials throughout each game. To make the event complete, Butterfield 8 Stamford offers catering trays for groups of 12-15 guests. Sport fans can choose from the best appetizers available for football action such as Calamari Frites, Buffalo Wings, Brisket Chips, and others. They can also choose between appetizing sandwich trays including BU8 Burger, Chicken, Slow Roasted Pork, and Turkey Burger Sliders.



About Butterfield 8

Business professional, meets social scene, at Butterfield 8 Restaurant and Lounge in Stamford. The establishment features warm wood paneled walls, big leather booths, and oversized chandeliers offer a unique dining experience perfect for corporate power lunches, after-work cocktails, or pre and post theatre dining. Private parties, large groups, & corporate events in Stamford are always welcome, with private dining & event space available. Because of the establishment’s casual dining area and daily drink specials, Butterfield 8 has quickly become one of the best restaurants in Stamford, Ct.



For more information, visit http://www.Butterfield8stamford.com.