Butterfield 8 Stamford Now Accepting Private Party Reservations for Holiday Season

Stamford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Butterfield 8 Stamford is pleased to announce they are now accepting private party reservations for the holiday season. Offering the best private party rooms in the area, Butterfield 8 makes Stamford, CT nightlife come alive every night of the week. With the holidays quickly approaching, young professionals can reserve one of the rooms for a corporate holiday gathering. Friends can also reserve one of the rooms to celebrate a late-night birthday gathering. Whatever the occasion is, Butterfield 8 will accommodate each group, making this year’s holiday season better than ever before. To make a reservation, please send an email to Maria Mate at events@butterfield8lounge.com or call 203-504-8123.



Part of being the top restaurant to go to for an exciting nightlife experience is having enough room to accommodate each group’s specific needs. The staff at Butterfield 8 Stamford goes above and beyond the call when it comes to making their guests feel comfortable. Large parties will find comfort in the spacious private party room, where they will find enough space to eat, drink, relax and mingle with friends. Smaller groups can enjoy a special VIP booth, where guests can enjoy a more intimate gathering, such as a cocktail dinner reception. The staff will find the best option for each party.



Butterfield 8 has been featured in many magazine and news articles of the past, being described as offering one of the best Stamford, CT bars. “Whether it’s happy hour or late night, there are always big groups of young women and big groups of young men at Butterfield 8. There’s lots of room, so you can roam and mingle,” states a representative of the restaurant and lounge -Best of Fairfield Weekly: Best Singles Scene. At the bar, guests will enjoy inexpensive food and drink specials on a daily basis, including happy hour and & $8 bar menu and $3 beers, $4 wines, $5 cocktails.



About Butterfield 8 Stamford

Business professional, meets social scene, at Butterfield 8 Restaurant and Lounge in Stamford. The establishment features warm wood paneled walls, big leather booths, and oversized chandeliers offer a unique dining experience perfect for corporate power lunches, after-work cocktails, or pre and post theatre dining. Private parties, large groups, & corporate events in Stamford are always welcome, with private dining & event space available. Because of the establishment’s casual dining area and daily drink specials, Butterfield 8 has quickly become one of the best restaurants in Stamford, Ct.



For more information, visit http://www.Butterfield8stamford.com.