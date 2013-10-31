Butterfield 8 White Plains Announces NFL Football Specials All Season Long

White Plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Butterfield 8 White Plains is pleased to announce they will be serving NFL football specials all season long. Die-hard football fans can stop by the restaurant in White Plains for food and drink specials during any game this season. For just $25 per person, guests will be treated to bottomless Bud light and hot wings from whistle to whistle. Guests can enjoy these specials as they watch their favorite players score a touchdown or grab an interception and celebrate with every other fan in the restaurant. Make plans with friends early before each game because the bar is bound to be packed with excited football fans.



Butterfield 8 White Plains is also proud to announce they are the official home of Notre Dame Football games. The restaurant will be offering game day specials including $4 beers and $8 wings. Guests can enjoy seeing and hearing every second of Notre Dame action on all TV’s during each game. Guests are encouraged to wear their Notre Dame colors and jerseys as they celebrate another successful Notre Dame Football season at Butterfield 8.



Sports fans looking to host their private party at this White Plains restaurant can make reservations during any NFL or college football game. The experienced event planners have hosted various parties in the past including birthday parties, corporate events, intimate get-togethers, and now they have added football parties to their repertoire. For each football party, the event planners will offer a custom menu that will satisfy the group’s budget for the party. This will include foot trays, drink specials and anything else that is needed to make the party exciting. To reserve the private party room, please fill out the contact form online or call 914-358-4881.



About BUtterfield 8

BUtterfield 8 White Plains is now an established restaurant and bar where business professional meets social scene in this contemporary American Gastro pub. Their warm wood paneled walls; big leather booths and oversized lampshades offer a unique dining experience perfect for corporate power lunches, after-work cocktails or pre and post theatre dining. Private parties, large groups & special events are welcome, with private dining & event space available. BUtterfield 8 opens daily at 11:30am. Happy Hour specials are available Monday through Friday from 5-8pm.



For more information, visit http://www.butterfield8whiteplains.com or to make reservations please call 914-358-4881.