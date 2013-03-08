Butterfield 8 White Plains Announces St. Patty's Day Festivities During the Parade

White Plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Looking for the hottest bars in White Plains to celebrate St. Patty’s Day this year? BUtterfield 8 White Plains is here to solve that problem; on Saturday March 9th during the parade, stop in to get the festivities going at one of the prime locations on the corner of Mamaroneck Avenue and East Post Road. Whether one is Irish or not, it has become a popular tradition to uphold every year, drawing crowds from every nationality to celebrate this traditional holiday together.



So, come on down to BUtterfield 8 White Plains to watch the parade, customary green attire and “kegs & eggs,” which will start at 10am. Butterfield 8 welcomes those to dress in their wildest get-up, whether it may be beads, shamrock accessories or leprechaun hats to come enjoy the complimentary breakfast buffet filled with bacon, eggs, and other delicious favorites. St. Patty’s Day is one of the biggest parties of the year, so start it off right with Mimosas and Bloody Mary’s for only $5, which goes perfectly with the delicious breakfast that will be made available.



Be sure to meet up with fellow parade goers on Saturday in White Plains, and join in on the Irish fun. The party doesn’t stop there, BUtterfield’s regular lunch menu will be served starting at 11:30am and the live band The wmD’s will take the stage from 2:00 to 5:00pm. So, cheers with the most popular morning cocktails and one will be sure to find a little Irish luck. When the celebration, parade, and green décor are over, be sure to contact BUtterfield 8 for corporate events in White Plains when it comes to planning a milestone event or celebration that can be customized to every budget.



About BUtterfield 8

BUtterfield 8 White Plains is now an established restaurant and bar where business professional meets social scene in this contemporary American Gastro pub. Their warm wood paneled walls; big leather booths and oversized lampshades offer a unique dining experience perfect for corporate power lunches, after-work cocktails or pre and post theatre dining. Private parties, large groups & special events are welcome, with private dining & event space available. BUtterfield 8 opens daily at 11:30am. Happy Hour specials are available Monday through Friday from 5-8pm.

For more information, visit http://www.butterfield8whiteplains.com, or to make reservations please call 914-358-4881.