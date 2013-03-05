Butterfield 8 White Plains Announces the Launch of Its BU8 Donates Program

White Plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Butterfield 8, an established White Plains restaurant, is giving back to the community with the launch of its new fundraiser program, BU8 Donates. Through the program, Butterfield 8 will help raise awareness of important causes and to support local organizations, charities and non-profits. Each month, Butterfield 8 will spotlight a local organization and hold a fundraising event to raise money for the chosen organization. The monthly events will include a cover charge for an open bar including drinks and platters of delicious BU8 menu items. A portion of the proceeds from each event will go towards the organization. All fundraising events will be open to the public. If a person is part of an organization or would like to suggest a deserving organization, please call us at 914-358-4881 or e-mail lmiller@publichouseusa.com.



Other than raising awareness of important causes in the White Plains community, the restaurant is also a popular destination for private parties in White Plains. The experienced event staff at Butterfield 8 will customize a menu for many parties and events such as intimate get-together with family members or large corporate receptions. The staff will work with the person who is organizing the event and devise a party that will satisfy his/her personal budget. Whether a group would like to reserve a private happy hour or open bar package, the event planner will make every accommodation necessary for an unforgettable event.



During a private happy hour, guests can watch the day’s sporting events in a private party space and enjoy cheap drink specials. Guests will enjoy the open bar package because they can pay a set amount at the beginning of the night. This is a more affordable option for larger corporate parties and events. A private wait staff and bartender will be on hand to serve the group food and drinks throughout the night.



About Butterfield 8

Butterfield 8 White Plains is now an established restaurant and bar where business professional meets social scene in this contemporary American Gastro pub. Their warm wood paneled walls; big leather booths and oversized lampshades offer a unique dining experience perfect for corporate power lunches, after-work cocktails or pre and post theatre dining. Private parties, large groups & special events are welcome, with private dining & event space available. BUtterfield 8 opens daily at 11:30am. Happy Hour specials are available Monday through Friday from 5-8pm.



For more information, visit http://www.butterfield8whiteplains.com or to make reservations please call 914-358-4881.