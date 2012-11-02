BUtterfield 8 White Plains Announces Their Holiday Party Services

White Plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- After BUtterfield 8’s recent grand opening, the bar in White Plains has been a popular place for those looking for a one of a kind dining experience. Their newly created menu has residents of White Plains wanting more of their spectacular dishes. Also, with the holidays right around the corner, BUtterfield 8’s experienced event planners can now help plan private parties in White Plains.



Those looking to start planning their holiday celebrations can take advantage of their event planners that exceed the level of imagination to pull together holiday parties and other private events around this time of year. BUtterfield 8’s event planners are experienced in understanding the client’s vision so they can come up with the best possible idea that will fulfill all the needs and impress the guests. Whether it is for a company Christmas party or a Thanksgiving weekend get together, let them help make the holiday season enjoyable for everyone. The split-level bar in White Plains can accommodate any size gathering and ensure that there is enough seating for everyone.



BUtterfield 8 White Plains event planners are willing to provide any assistance and suggestions when creating customized menus for the hostess that will be sure to satisfy one’s budget. For holiday events, the planners will be sure to surpass all of one’s expectations by going that extra mile with their vision. Not only is BUtterfield 8 great for holiday parties but corporate events in White Plains and birthday parties too.



About Butterfield 8 White Plains

Butterfield 8 White Plains is a restaurant and lounge where business professional meets social scene in this contemporary American Gastro pub. Their warm wood paneled walls; big leather booths and oversized lampshades offer a unique dining experience perfect for corporate power lunches, after-work cocktails or pre and post theatre dining. Private parties, large groups & special events are welcome, with private dining & event space available.



To learn more visit http://www.butterfield8whiteplains.com