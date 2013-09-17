Butterfield 8 White Plains Now Accepting Private Party Reservations for Holidays

White Plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- With the holidays just around the corner, people searching for the perfect venue to host their private parties in White Plains will be pleased to know that Butterfield 8 offers ideal options for all aspects of an end of year party. Event Coordinators at Butterfield 8 make it very convenient for individuals to reserve a private party room for their special holiday event. Party planners can take advantage of the wide variety of both food and bar packages available for their private events. Party inquiries can be directed at info@butterfield8whiteplains.com or 914-358-4881. Event Coordinators will respond immediately to all inquiries regarding a fantastic holiday event.



Butterfield 8 is also the place young professionals can turn to for exciting corporate events in White Plains. Whether individuals need to reserve a private room for a business meeting, or end-of-the-year holiday party, the staff will ensure a memorable experience for guests. Guests can choose from various party platters and drink specials for the party. The best way for a boss to give back to his/her staff after a long year of hard work, is by taking them to Butterfield 8 for a fun corporate holiday event.



College football season is kicked-off and there is no other place to watch the game than at Butterfield 8 White Plains. The restaurant is the official home of Notre Dame Football action. Sport fans can reserve a private party room for a football party and enjoy game-day specials. During each Notre Dame Football game, guests will enjoy $3 Bud Lights, $8 Bar Bites and $25 unlimited Bud Light and wings. Guests will feel like they are at the game live because each TV at the restaurant features game-sound. Every tackle will be heard and every touchdown will be celebrated at Butterflied 8 White Plains.



About BUtterfield 8

BUtterfield 8 White Plains is now an established restaurant and bar where business professional meets social scene in this contemporary American Gastro pub. Their warm wood paneled walls; big leather booths and oversized lampshades offer a unique dining experience perfect for corporate power lunches, after-work cocktails or pre and post theatre dining. Private parties, large groups & special events are welcome, with private dining & event space available. BUtterfield 8 opens daily at 11:30am. Happy Hour specials are available Monday through Friday from 5-8pm.



For more information, visit http://www.butterfield8whiteplains.com or to make reservations please call 914-358-4881.