Butterfield 8 White Plains Restaurant Announces 2013 NCAA Bracket Tournament

White Plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Butterfield 8, one of the most popular White Plains bars, is hosting a 2013 NCAA Bracket Tournament for all avid college basketball fans. To kick off the bracket tourney, Butterfield 8 is holding a bracket party on Wednesday, March 13. To be a part of the tourney, brackets must be submitted that Wednesday from 5-10pm. Guests who attend will be able to enjoy one free bud light draft or bottle per bracket entry. BUtterfield 8 has eight TVs by the bar that gives all guests a front row a view of the game. Grab some friends and enjoy $3 but light drafts and bottles during all NCAA games throughout March Madness. For more information on this event, contact the event coordinator at info@butterfield8whiteplains.com.



Other than throwing the biggest NCAA March Madness parties in White Plains, BUtterfield 8 offers a Barstool Special lunch option, which includes a delicious burger and a refreshing beer for just $10. This incredible lunch special is offered Monday through Friday from 12-4pm at the bar only. For those who are dining on a budget, BUtterfield 8 proves you can still enjoy a great meal at any price.



Many guests of Butterfield 8 leave rave reviews online. Here is what a recent guest had to say about the service: “We had attentive service and it’s a nice space. The bread on the table was really good, it had a salty pretzel outside, and the honey mustard was a nice touch. My turkey burger was delicious and the sweet potatoes were very good.”-Yelp.com



About Butterfield 8

Business professional, meets social scene, at Butterfield 8 Restaurant and Lounge in White Plains, NY. The establishment features warm wood paneled walls, big leather booths, and oversized chandeliers offer a unique dining experience perfect for corporate power lunches, after-work cocktails, or pre and post theatre dining. Private parties, large groups, & corporate events in White Plains are always welcome, with private dining & event space available. Because of the establishment’s fine dining area and daily drink specials, Butterfield 8 has quickly become one of the best restaurants in White Plains, NY.



For more information, visit http://www.Butterfield8whiteplains.com.