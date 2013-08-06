Butterfield 8 White Plains Restaurant Announces Bottomless Brunch Every Sunday This Summer

White Plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Butterfield 8, one of the most popular White Plains restaurants, is pleased to announce their new Bottomless Champagne Brunch every Sunday this summer. With the bottomless brunch, residents living in White Plains have something to look forward to at the end of the weekend. The bottomless brunch is ideal for intimate family gatherings and reservations are available for larger gatherings, including corporate meetings or Sweet 16 parties. The bottomless brunch is an affordable option for a special outing in White Plains, as guests of Butterfield 8 can enjoy endless Mimosas, Bloody Marys and Bellinis for just $15 per person, with the purchase of an entree. The bottomless brunch is available every Sunday afternoon, from 11 am to 2 pm. To make reservations, please call 914-358-4881.



The endless drinks will not outdo the extensive brunch menu available at Butterfield 8 White Plains however. During the bottomless brunch, guests can choose from a variety of different brunch options including an Egg Club Sandwich, Brioche French Toast, Vegetarian Frittata, BU8 Omelet, Chicken & Waffles, Buttermilk Pancake, Steak & Eggs, Breakfast Roll Up and Grits Brule. With the new bottomless brunch, Sunday has suddenly become the tastiest day of the week at Butterfield 8 White Plains.



Even though Sunday will be an action-packed day this summer, full of guests enjoying their bottomless brunch, people can make private party reservations for any day of the week at the restaurant in White Plains. Butterfield 8 has hosted many of the most unforgettable parties and events in White Plains, including birthday parties, corporate meetings, Sweet 16 parties, and fundraisers. People interested in hosting their next event at Butterfield 8 can inquire by emailing info@butterfield8whiteplains.com or by calling 914-358-4881.



About Butterfield 8

BUtterfield 8 White Plains is now an established restaurant and bar where business professional meets social scene in this contemporary American Gastro pub. Their warm wood paneled walls; big leather booths and oversized lampshades offer a unique dining experience perfect for corporate power lunches, after-work cocktails or pre and post theatre dining. Private parties, large groups & special events are welcome, with private dining & event space available. BUtterfield 8 opens daily at 11:30am. Happy Hour specials are available Monday through Friday from 5-8pm.



