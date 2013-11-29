Butterfield 8, White Plains Restaurant, Now Accepting Holiday Party Reservations

White Plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Butterfield 8, a restaurant in White Plains, is pleased to announce that they are gearing up for the holiday season by accepting reservations for holiday parties. The bar is offering a variety of food and beverage packages for multiple holiday celebrations including family dinners, end-of-the-year corporate holiday parties, birthday parties and more. Guests interested in reserving a private party space for their holiday celebration can speak with the event coordinator to discuss party-planning options. To make a holiday party reservation, please call 914-358-4881 or email info@butterfield8whiteplains.com. Enjoy the holidays with friends and family stress-free, by letting Butterfield 8 White Plains take care of everything.



The popular restaurant in White Plains offers a comfortable atmosphere that is ideal for any holiday celebration. Butterfield 8 White Plains is looking forward to making this holiday season bigger and more exciting than ever. After a successful 2012 holiday season, featuring corporate parties, birthday parties, family gatherings, happy hours and fundraisers, the restaurant is excited to help plan even more holiday parties in 2013. Guests can choose between various party packages, catering options and open bar packages, or choose to make their package completely custom. At the White Plains restaurant, guests have the choice to celebrate the holidays any way they wish.



Larger groups can easily be accommodated in the spacious private party room, as smaller groups can enjoy a more intimate evening in the restaurant’s semi-private event space. Those who already have plans for the holidays can inquire about hosting a New Year’s Eve party at Butterfield 8. There is no better way to bring in the New Year than by being surrounding with friends, family and a dedicated staff who will be serving cold drinks and hot food all night long.



About Butterfield 8

Butterfield 8 White Plains is now an established restaurant and bar where business professional meets social scene in this contemporary American Gastro pub. Their warm wood paneled walls; big leather booths and oversized lampshades offer a unique dining experience perfect for corporate power lunches, after-work cocktails or pre and post theatre dining. Private parties, large groups & special events are welcome, with private dining & event space available. BUtterfield 8 opens daily at 11:30am. Happy Hour specials are available Monday through Friday from 5-8pm.



For more information, visit http://www.butterfield8whiteplains.com or to make reservations please call 914-358-4881.