Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2022 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Butterfly Network, Inc.



Investors who are current long-term investors in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long-term investors in NYSE: BFLY stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Butterfly Network, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: BFLY stocks, concerns whether certain Butterfly Network, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Proxy and the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Butterfly had overstated its post-Merger business and financial prospects, that notwithstanding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Butterfly's financial projections failed to take into account the pandemic's broad consequences, which included healthcare logistical challenges, and medical personnel fatigue, that accordingly, Butterfly's gross margin levels and revenue projections were less sustainable than the Company had represented, that all the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Butterfly's business and financial condition, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.