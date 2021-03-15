New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- The global Butyl Rubber Market is forecast to reach USD 6.42 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Butyl rubber is a type of synthetic rubber used mostly in tires and tubes, as it consists of unique properties such as excellent resistance to heat, chemicals & ozone, permeability to gas, and high low-temperature flexibility. It is also used in adhesives, sealants, protective clothes, closures, pharmaceutical stoppers, electrical cables, vials & tubes, hoses, and shoe soles.



With the growth in the manufacture of vehicles, the demand for tires is also expected to rise in the original equipment manufacturing market. This will have a significant impact on the market as butyl rubber is an indispensable raw material used for the manufacture of tires and tubes. Market players are also focusing on the replacement of old tires in keeping with new emission standards. The excellent gas barrier & good flex characteristics of butyl rubber has boosted its use across various industries. The butyl rubber sorbent has helped in removing PAH toxicity to a larger extent. The escalating use of the product for repairing roofs will propel the growth of the industry over the forthcoming years.



Top Players Covered in the Report Include:

Lanxess, JSR, Sinopec Beijing Yanshan, Sibur, Panjin Heyun Group, Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material, Formosa Synthetic Rubber, ExxonMobil, PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim, and Reliance Industries Limited, among others.



Europe occupies a significant market share of 19.8% in the year 2019 in the butyl rubber market. The compound is environment-friendly in nature, and the region is a large consumer of the product. The U.S., Germany, and China are the primary consumer base as well as production base.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

There are new regulations that require manufacturers to reduce the consumption of fuel of both tractors and trailers. Market players are improving fuel efficiency by focusing on developing innovative materials and high-grade butyl rubber, such as halo-butyl rubber. The application of halo-butyl in the tire tread application improves its dynamic properties such as improved wet and dry traction and improved performance in rolling resistance.



The market product is used in the explosives industry for the manufacture of plastic explosives. The increasing demand for the compound as a binding agent in explosives coupled with the rise in demand from the mining industry for explosives is driving its demand in the coming period.



The increasing demand for butyl rubber for roof repairing and damp proofing is expected to propel the growth of the market. Moreover, the usage of food-grade butyl rubber in food applications is expected to propel the demand in the sector.



North America is forecasted to hold a market share of 20.3% in the year 2018. The region is switching to environmentally friendly products, and the growth in industrialization and automotive are fueling the demand for the market product.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Butyl Rubber market on the basis of product, applications, end users, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Regular butyl

Bromo butyl

Chloro butyl



Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Tires & lubes

Adhesives, sealants, stoppers

Industrial & medical gloves

Others



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Construction

Rubber Industry

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S

Europe

U.K

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil



Key Highlights of the report:

The report provides an extensive evaluation of the global Butyl Rubber market including the recent trends and emerging trends of the industry.

A thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market to offer an accurate insight of the industry to assist the readers and investor capitalize on the current and emerging opportunities of the market.

Extensive analysis of the product portfolio, application spectrum, and end-users to provide in-depth understanding to the readers.

Thorough profiling of the leading players of the industry and their expansion strategies.

SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Comprehensive study of recent developments in the market such as product launches, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships among others.



In conclusion, the report is constructed through a thorough primary and secondary research with the insightful data of the market validated from the industry experts and professionals. The study is an extensive document of the key aspects of the markets including trends, segmentation, growth prospects, opportunities, challenges, and competitive analysis. It also strives to offer the key players and novice companies key-pointers to strengthen their presence in the global market.



Table Of Contents

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Butyl Rubber Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Butyl Rubber Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand from automotive industry

4.2.2.2. High application in medical devices

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Availability of raw materials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Butyl Rubber Market, By Product Insights & Trends

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Regular butyl

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.3. Bromo butyl

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.4. Chloro butyl

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)



Chapter 6. Butyl Rubber Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Continued…..



