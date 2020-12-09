New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2020 -- The global Butyl Rubber market is forecast to reach USD 6.42 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Butyl rubber is a type of synthetic rubber used mostly in tires and tubes, as it consists of unique properties such as excellent resistance to heat, chemicals & ozone, permeability to gas, and high low-temperature flexibility. It is also used in adhesives, sealants, protective clothes, closures, pharmaceutical stoppers, electrical cables, vials & tubes, hoses, and shoe soles.



Butyl rubber is added to diesel fuel to withstand the fouling of fuel injectors. An increase in environmental regulations for regulating hydrocarbon and particulate matter emissions is also expected to propel market growth.



Europe occupies a significant market share of 19.8% in the year 2019 in the butyl rubber market. The compound is environment-friendly in nature, and the region is a large consumer of the product. The U.S., Germany, and China are the primary consumer base as well as production base.



Some of The Companies Competing in The Butyl Rubber Market are:



Lanxess, JSR, Sinopec Beijing Yanshan, Sibur, Panjin Heyun Group, Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material, Formosa Synthetic Rubber, ExxonMobil, PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim, and Reliance Industries Limited, among others.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Regular butyl

Bromo butyl

Chloro butyl



Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Tires & lubes

Adhesives, sealants, stoppers

Industrial & medical gloves

Others



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Automotive

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Construction

Rubber Industry

Others



