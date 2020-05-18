Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), or dibutylhydroxytoluene, is a lab-made chemical that is commonly used as an additive in food products and animal feed. The chemical is also used as medicine for the treatment of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) and genital herpes. BHT can be applied directly to the skin to treat cold sores. It damages the outer layer of viral cells, stopping the viruses from multiplying and/or doing further damage.



Food-grade butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT E321) finds extensive application in food & beverage, pharmaceutical, agriculture, poultry, and animal feed applications. Its excellent antioxidant properties make it a suitable option for use as a food preservative. BHT is added to meat products, cereals, chewing gum, snacks, processed foods, beer, and other beverages.



It is estimated that global butylated hydroxytoluene market size will exceed a valuation of US$380 million by 2025, with a robust demand across food, animal feed, and personal care & cosmetics applications.



Top Companies



1. SI Group

2. Sasol

3. OXIRIS

4. Eastman Chemical Company

5. LANXESS

6. KH Chemicals

7. Kemin Industries

8. Sinofi Ingredients

9. Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

10. Cayman Chemical

11. Twinkle Chemi Lab Pvt. Ltd.

12. Akrochem Corporation

13. Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

14. Anmol Chemicals

15. A.B. Enterprises



Regional Growth Drivers are

- North America: Increasing production of animal feed in the region will upsurge industry size.

- Europe: Growing cosmetics industry will drive product demand

- Asia Pacific: Rising industrial and automotive sector is likely to foster industry growth



Extensive use of the substance in food processing



Rapid population growth over the past decade along with considerable changes in lifestyles and diet trends is fueling the food & beverage sector expansion. Growing dependence on processed and packaged foods has increased the need for effective food preservatives and additives in food manufacturing and processing industries. In addition, consumers have become increasingly aware about the various additives and preservatives added to consumables, which will considerably impact future BHT market trends.



Being an excellent antioxidant, butylated hydroxytoluene market is largely used in F&B applications as a preservative. Oxidation affects the flavor, odor, and color of foods and can even reduce their nutritional value. In the United States, it is classified as generally recognized as safe (GRAS) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for food & beverage and animal feed applications.



Growing consumption of personal care and cosmetics



The personal care and cosmetics sector has witnessed a dramatic growth in recent years. With a notable increase in disposable per capita incomes, people are willing to spend significantly on body care, cosmetics, grooming, and beauty products. These trends have created a massive demand for high-quality and premium brands. With many new entrants entering the business and a vast range of brands and products available, the industry is slated to grow substantially in the near future.



Butylated hydroxytoluene market is used in beauty and makeup products such as foundations, face powders, lipsticks, blushes, eyeliners, eyebrow pencils, and eye shadows. The chemical also finds use in perfumes, moisturizers, and a range of skin care products. BHT acts as an antioxidant and prevents the deterioration of these products due to oxidation.



Restraints to the use of butylated hydroxytoluene



Stringent regulatory norms pertaining to the use of BHT as a food and animal feed additive in some regions may restrict the product adoption to some level. However, a strong demand for the product in animal feed applications in North America, where it is considered safe for use as an additive, will foster the business growth.



In addition, widespread use of cosmetic products in European countries and rapid growth of the automotive and industrial sector in Asia Pacific will bolster BHT industry trends.