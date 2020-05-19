Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2020 -- Driven by escalating demand for synthetic antioxidants in the food and cosmetics industry worldwide, butylated hydroxytoluene market is on the verge of witnessing an appreciable amount of growth in the coming years. Increased investment in food and personal care products will impel the market trends to some extent.



Butylated hydroxytoluene market is fairly consolidated with prominent players such as Kemin Industries, Eastman Chemical, Sasol, Cayman Chemicals, and SI Group. BHT companies are increasingly entering into strategic alliances, collaborations and acquisitions to increase their customer base and maximize profits.



Top Companies

1. SI Group

2. Sasol

3. OXIRIS

4. Eastman Chemical Company

5. LANXESS

6. KH Chemicals

7. Kemin Industries

8. Sinofi Ingredients

9. Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

10. Cayman Chemical

11. Twinkle Chemi Lab Pvt. Ltd.

12. Akrochem Corporation

13. Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

14. Anmol Chemicals

15. A.B. Enterprises



Growth Drivers are

- North America: Increasing production of animal feed in the region will upsurge industry size.

- Europe: Growing cosmetics industry will drive product demand

- Asia Pacific: Rising industrial and automotive sector is likely to foster industry growth



Reports claim that global butylated hydroxytoluene market was anticipated to cross USD 380 million by the end of 2025. Improved economic conditions among people across the globe is a primary factor supplementing demand for canned and processed food products. Industrialization and increasing establishment of various companies across different sectors of the economies is accelerating job opportunities for both men and women especially in emerging nations like India, China, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, and Singapore.



Robust Canada processed food market



Butylated hydroxytoluene or BHT when used in the processed food industry adds flavor, enhances the appearance and texture to the food preparation process along with improving the shelf life of the food item by acting as rancid through oxidation and saves it from spoilage. High disposable income among people in developed countries like Canada is driving the need for a variety of processed food products to address the growing food demands of people.



Certain food products that contain oils and fats can become rancid and may lead to loss of sensory appeal. The product has received necessary authorization from recognized institutions such as the FDA for use in food products. BHT has also been recognized as Halal by the Islamic Food Nutrition Council of America as well as the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America.



Probable health complications



Butylated hydroxytoluene is developed by reacting p-cresol with isobutylene catalyzed in the presence of sulfuric acid. Increased consumption of the product other than that the FDA stated amount may cause severe illness such as the enlargement of the liver, thyroid hyperactivity, and induction of several liver enzymes.



Evolving personal care products



Improved rate of affordability among people across the globe and awareness regarding the need to enhance the visual appearance is fostering development in the cosmetics and personal care industry. Growing dependence on e-commerce due to a variety of product options available at a comparatively lower rate is another major factor driving the sale of cosmetics and personal care products.



BHT helps in preserving the shelf life of cosmetic items like eyeliners, eye shadows, lipsticks, foundations, and face powder. Many prominent cosmetic brands like Amway, Estee Lauder, The Body Shop and Aveda Corporation are adopting technological innovations towards the development of affordable and enhanced product lines.



High demand for poultry



There has been an evident increase in the number of the non-vegetarian eating population due to the need to increase protein-intake in order to maintain physical health. The poultry industry worldwide is witnessing robust demands for safe and healthy poultry solutions to control cases of infection.



BHT is added to the poultry feed to improve the vitamin content and reduce free radicals in poultry birds. Rising consumption of poultry products due to religious acceptance as opposed to swine meat and certain other red meat types is boosting the demand for poultry. Butylated hydroxytoluene market share from poultry feed was expected to amass USD 25 million by the end of 2025.