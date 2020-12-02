New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2020 -- The global butylated hydroxytoluene marke t is forecast to reach USD 339.99 million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT), also known as dibutyl hydroxytoluene, is a phenol derived antioxidant. This compound occurs in bacteria such as green algae and phytoplankton. For industrial use, butylated hydroxytoluene is manufactured through the reaction of 4-methyl phenol with 2-methyl propene. BHT is primarily adopted as a food preservative owing to its antioxidant properties. It is also useful in preventing oxidation in industrial additive fluids such as oil and fuel.



The market for butylated hydroxytoluene is driven by the increasing demand for cosmetics products, the introduction of environment friendly chemicals utilized by healthcare industries, and growth of food and beverage industries, which require large amounts of butylated hydroxytoluene. Moreover, the use of butylated hydroxytoluene as an animal feed to reinforce disease resistance in animals drives market growth.



These factors create opportunities for the market growth while undesirable effects of butylated hydroxytoluene create limitations in the market. Such restrictive factors include the adverse effects of butylated hydroxytoluene on animals and humans. Steady research and development activities in the butylated hydroxytoluene market have enhanced the efficacy of dibutyl hydroxytoluene while limiting its hazard and such improvements can create more opportunities for the market in future.



Asia Pacific is expected to observe the CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. Countries such as India, Japan, and China are rapidly contributing to the growth in the butylated chemical market. BHT prevents oxidation in food products, such as baked goods, processed foods, and meat products. Increasing consumption of cookies and breads due to busier schedules will promote consumption of baked goods hence fostering product demand in this region.



The Asia Pacific region has a comparatively younger population, and this populace is increasing the demand for prepared food and beverage market. China and India hold a considerable share of the global market. These countries consist of over 35% of the global population, and the utilization of derivatives of phenol in this region will grow at a very high rate.



Key participants in the butylated hydroxytoluene market are:

Cargill Incorporated

Caldic B.V.

Impextraco NV

LANXESS

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

Perstorp Group

Milestone Preservatives Pvt. Ltd.

KH Chemicals

Eastman Chemical Company

Merisol USA LLC



Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market: Segmentation



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market on the basis of grade type, application type, end-users, and region:



Grade Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Food Grade

Technical Grade



Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Food Additives

Fuel Additive

Industrial Additives

Polymeric Ingredients

Pesticide Ingredients

Cosmetic Ingredients

Others



End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Consumer Products

Aerospace

Automotive

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil



