The global butylated hydroxytoluene market is forecast to reach USD 339.99 million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2020 -- The global butylated hydroxytoluene marke t is forecast to reach USD 339.99 million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT), also known as dibutyl hydroxytoluene, is a phenol derived antioxidant. This compound occurs in bacteria such as green algae and phytoplankton. For industrial use, butylated hydroxytoluene is manufactured through the reaction of 4-methyl phenol with 2-methyl propene. BHT is primarily adopted as a food preservative owing to its antioxidant properties. It is also useful in preventing oxidation in industrial additive fluids such as oil and fuel.
The market for butylated hydroxytoluene is driven by the increasing demand for cosmetics products, the introduction of environment friendly chemicals utilized by healthcare industries, and growth of food and beverage industries, which require large amounts of butylated hydroxytoluene. Moreover, the use of butylated hydroxytoluene as an animal feed to reinforce disease resistance in animals drives market growth.
These factors create opportunities for the market growth while undesirable effects of butylated hydroxytoluene create limitations in the market. Such restrictive factors include the adverse effects of butylated hydroxytoluene on animals and humans. Steady research and development activities in the butylated hydroxytoluene market have enhanced the efficacy of dibutyl hydroxytoluene while limiting its hazard and such improvements can create more opportunities for the market in future.
Asia Pacific is expected to observe the CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. Countries such as India, Japan, and China are rapidly contributing to the growth in the butylated chemical market. BHT prevents oxidation in food products, such as baked goods, processed foods, and meat products. Increasing consumption of cookies and breads due to busier schedules will promote consumption of baked goods hence fostering product demand in this region.
The Asia Pacific region has a comparatively younger population, and this populace is increasing the demand for prepared food and beverage market. China and India hold a considerable share of the global market. These countries consist of over 35% of the global population, and the utilization of derivatives of phenol in this region will grow at a very high rate.
