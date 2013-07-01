Buy AK Elite Announces the Launch of AK Elite Product Bonus Service

Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Buy AK Elite, an established leader in kindle publishing tools to ensure ebook release success, today announced the launch of the AK Elite product bonus, a service created to Enabling Kindle ebook publishers the option to obtain the newest software tool to ensure publishing success on the Amazon Kindle.



According to Buy AK Elite Director Of Publications CJ Barnaby, the AK Elite product bonus service will be available for purchase on 1st July 2013 and will be available by visiting online www.BuyAkElite.com and following the instructions on the page.



"Ak Elite is a tremendous opportunity if you are interested in kindle ebook publishing. We saw an opportunity to enable users to find hot topics with little competition as something that will be huge considering the size of the ebook market," said CJ. "We considered how best to serve the kindle publishing world and decided to offer bonuses that will enable authetic AK Elite buyers even more opportunity in their choice of online lifestyle."



About Buy AK Elite

Founded in 2013, Buy AK Elite has helped many consumers with kindle publishing tools to ensure ebook release success.



The company's mission statement is "to ensure that life changing opportunities are available to the people that need them". To learn more about Buy AK Elite, you should visit them online at http://buyakelite.com/.



CONTACT INFORMATION

Buy AK Elite

Attention: CJ Barnaby

2402 Lost Creek Road Minneapolis, MN 55415

Phone: (612)207-9927

Website: http://buyakelite.com/

Email: info@buyakelite.com