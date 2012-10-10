Buy American News: AMSN Serves Arizona's Custom Metal Fabrication Needs

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- With the troubles continuing on the Arizona-Mexico border it's no surprise businesses in the Grand Canyon State are supporting a movement pioneered by a team of manufacturing specialists to bring revenues back to the state. AMSN, a trade association for mold making, fabrication, plastic and metal machining services (http://mfgpartners.net/metal-machining) announced today its plans to support businesses throughout Arizona in need of custom manufacturing services. According to AMSN the campaign is part of the company's grassroots movement to keep jobs in the US.



Cheryl Chadwick, a spokeswoman for MFGpartners.net said the company's online manufacturing marketplace has grown over 40% over the summer of 2012 and is expected to nearly double its audience and member base by the end of the year. According to Ms. Chadwick, hundreds of domestic and international businesses utilize the site to source for precision CNC machined parts (http://mfgpartners.net/precision-cnc-machined-parts), precision parts, tooling & specialty build machinery, fixtures, jigs, gages, water-jet cutting services, contract machining, Swiss machined parts and other made-to-order products in long and short production runs.



“Businesses all over Arizona and across the nation are increasingly turning to MFGpartners.net for plastic components, fabricated metal parts (http://mfgpartners.net/fabricated-metal-parts), and other custom-made items produced in the United States,” said Chadwick. She concluded, “The marketplace is continuing to add offerings for milling, turning, balancing, sandblasting, sheet metal fabrication, grinding, CMM inspection, lathe work, honing, band sawing, metal rolling, metal finishing, plastic molding, EDM, shearing, threading and other manufacturing services.” Chadwick went on to say AMSN is seeking the support of its Buy American movement from companies in Phoenix, Tuscon, Chandler, Tempe, Mesa, Glendale, Gilbert, Peoria, Scottsdale, Yuma and other cities in Arizona.



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



This news release was distributed by IndustrialPR.net