Buy American News: Colorado Steel Fabricators & Metal Fabricators Join AMSN

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Just as Broncos fans continue to support their local team, the same is happening among business owners all over Colorado taking notice of a grassroots movement pioneered by the American Machine Shops Network at http://www.MFGpartners.net The nationwide campaign, according to AMSN spokesperson Cidalia Gongalves is silently spreading across the manufacturing communities of Denver, Colorado Springs, Arvada, Pueblo, Aurora, Lakewood, Westminster, Boulder, Fort Collins and Thornton with emphasis on buying U.S. machined and/or fabricated products.



According to Ms. Gongalves, the MFGpartners.net custom manufacturing marketplace has grown into the most popular resource for locating a US-based job shop, foundry, plastic mold maker, precision machining plant, contract manufacturer and metal machine shop at http://mfgpartners.net/metal-machine-shop Gongalves said hundreds of companies & organizations (domestic & global) as well as government agencies, entrepreneurs and inventors utilize the site to find, compare and network with manufacturers specializing in high & low production machining, metalworking and made-to-order plastics and metals.



“AMSN is pleased to earn the support of businesses all over the The Centennial State supporting the Buy American movement founded by MFGpartners.net and the Industrial Leaders Group (ILG) said Gongalves. She continued, “Business arrangements are regularly developed on the site for grinding, tapping, turning, boring, milling, custom machining services (http://mfgpartners.net/custom-machining-services) as well as drilling, lathe work, Swiss-type machine work, plastic/metal fabricating and other manufacturing solutions.” Additional information on the movement is available by contacting ILG at info@industrialleaders.com. Supporters and qualified volunteers in Colorado are welcome to join the campaign said Gongalves.



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



