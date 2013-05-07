Buy and Sell Fitness Announces Sale on Its Used Cybex Equipment

Longwood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Buy and Sell Fitness has recently announced an attractive sale on its used Cybex equipment including of 425T Treadmill, International Leg Press, Lat Pull Down and many others. The company guarantees its customers for providing them with the lowest prices on all its used fitness equipment. Furthermore, it also offers free shipping on many of its used equipment.



A spokesperson from Buy and Sell Fitness states, “In a recovering economy, consumers and business owners still need to purchase or upgraded gym equipment. Instead of sacrificing the quality of the fitness equipment in their home gyms and commercial establishments without going over their budget, many have explored the options afforded to them of buying used gym equipment. Buy and Sell Fitness top national manufacturers at low prices, often up to 75% under retail.”



He further adds, “Even though you are buying used gym equipment; don't think you can't buy top brands. Buying a cheap heart rate treadmill, motorized elliptical or other fitness equipment often results in a lower quality item that is poorly manufactured and substantially more likely to break down more than a national brand”.



Buy and Sell Fitness guarantees its customers against defects for all of its used gym equipment. The company also confirms that any fitness equipment that customers sell and buy from this store are thoroughly serviced and inspected. It regularly shares the images of its equipment on its social media pages such as Buy and Sell Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and YouTube.



The company also buys commercial gym equipment like treadmills, recumbent bikes, Elliptical, Ergometers, Multi Gyms, Stairmasters, Full Gym Liquidation & Specialty and Rehab equipment, etc. and provides owners with the best prices in the market.



Buy and Sell Fitness is based in Orlando, FL providing its services all across the United States and the World. The company is aware of the fact that purchasing fitness equipment can be challenging and this is the reason the company assists its clients in exploring the best options for their own used gym equipment needs. Fitness Equipment and the Art of Exercise are evolving daily. The professionals of the company encourage the clients to "Commit to fit" as they assist the clients in meeting their fitness goals.



