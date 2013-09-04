Longwood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Buy and Sell Fitness offers feature packed Used Ellipticals and spin bikes, finest alternative to the new one. They buy and sell Ellipticals and spin bikes from some of the most renowned brands and which are at best of the working conditions. Their range of used gym equipments helps customers achieve their fitness goals; all while saving them a good amount of money.



Their ranges spin bikes have some of the top performing models to suit all the cycling need that too at the comfort of home. The models they stock give riders a wider variation of workout options as compared to the other stationary bikes. Their spin bikes are equipped with high end features like SPD pedals, push brake plus braking system, adjustable Shimano combo pedals, etc. to fulfill the exercising needs of the client.



They also offer an extensive range of used Ellipticals with a range of workout formats. All Ellipticals have electronic dashboards which are in perfect working condition with easy-to-see digital readouts. Ellipticals have various program buttons that serve as a direct access to the range of unique programs. Users can choose from a variety of pre-programmed workouts.



Each program on the Elliptical has multiple levels of resistance to accommodate a wide range of abilities. It also has lots of other features to make the workout more enjoyable and easier to uphold. Apart from that, they also offer treadmills, cross trainers, stationary cycles to strengthen equipment and complete used gym circuits for the workout needs.



About Buy and Sell Fitness

Buy and Sell Fitness buys, sells and trades used gym equipment and provide products and services worldwide. They have a large inventory of used fitness equipment, gym equipment and exercise equipment. They have a wide variety of gym equipment produced by top national brands like Hammer Strength, Life Fitness, Precor, Cybex and many more. Whether someone is looking to start a gym, sell used fitness equipment, or just shopping for an elliptical for a morning run, Buy and Sell Fitness can help out in the process.



To know more about them, please visit: http://www.buyandsellfitness.com

Contact Address

Buy and Sell Fitness

1155 Charles St. #165

Longwood, FL 32750

Call: (800) 900-0526