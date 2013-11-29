Buy Anything with Bitcoin Anywhere Online with New Bitcoin Proxy Buying Service Bitsumo

La Paz, BO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- In early 2013 Bitsumo.com was launched; a new Bitcoin proxy buying service which enables anyone worldwide to buy anything online with Bitcoin. Bitsumo imposes no restrictions on the order value, or quantity and they work 24/7 guaranteeing to process all orders within 24 hours. The Bitsumo platform acts as a middleman between Bitcoiners and online merchants worldwide. Using Bitsumo’s service instead of a Bitcoin exchange to purchase goods and services online with Bitcoin has a number of key benefits: no additional risk for users, no waiting for transactions, no banking fees, no extra paper work and no loss in purchasing power. With the recent surging of the Bitcoin to USD exchange rate Bitsumo is a welcome addition to the Bitcoin ecosystem; enabling consumers to use their Bitcoin to buy anything online worldwide.
The purchasing process for Bitsumo users has been designed by the team to be as easy for the end user as possible. The customer submits an order and Bitsumo calculates the total price including fees and shipping. Bitsumo then sends the buyer a BitPay payment link: the user then enters their shipping information and sends the Bitcoin payment to the designated Bitcoin wallet address. Bitsumo then purchases the item on behalf of the user with the customer’s shipping information, and sends the customer their receipt and tracking number. With Bitsumo’s 24 hour order processing guarantee and the 24/7 availability of their staff, the platform’s dedication to their customers’ needs is obvious.
Concurrent with the rapid value increase of Bitcoin over the last two weeks many innovative new services are appearing to serve the community. Bitsumo is one such platform. With Bitcoin showing no signs of slowing, a service as dedicated to serving its customers as much as Bitsumo no doubt has a big role to play in the thriving Bitcoin ecosystem of the future.
Media Contact:
Name: BitSumo Support
Email: support@bitsumo.com