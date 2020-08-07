Buy Best Mattresses and Pillows in Dubai from WHISPER

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2020 -- WHISPER offers uniquely designed mattresses and pillows that help in enhancing the sleep quality of sleepers. They strive to prevent clients from the adverse effects of disturbed or poor-quality sleep by offering unmatched sleeping products that provide comfort and many health benefits. Their mattresses are made from quantum foam technology, an open-cell foam that allows heat and sweat to dissipate for getting cozy and comfortable sleep throughout the night.



Offering insight as to why clients need to change their pillow regularly, the company spokesperson said, "Using a pillow for several years collects a lot of bacteria, dust mites and dirt. Other small elements like dead skin, oil, sweat and dandruff can get accumulated and locked inside the pillow foam and fabric. All these elements are harmful to our skin, and they can increase the risk of getting terrible allergies and creating the problem of acne. Therefore, changing the pillow frequently, especially to those people with respiratory issues, is very important as the dust clogged inside the pillow foam can pose a challenge."



Looking for mattress online? WHISPER offers comfortable and health-beneficial mattresses for better sleep. They offer three types of mattresses, which include the WHISPER prime mattress, essential mattress, and original mattress. The prime mattress features a five-zone core design that provides optimal support to each part of the body. All the mattresses are made out of very high-quality dynamic foams that are adjustable in comfort and medically certified. The mattresses are the best mattresses for exceptional sleep, and they are exclusively available online for purchase in Dubai through the firm's online platform.



Offering insight into how the right mattress helps reduce back pain, the company spokesperson said, "The right mattress for back pain can alleviate pressure and aches in the most sensitive areas such as the neck, hips, shoulders and the lumbar region of the lower back. They provide a sleeping surface that adapts to the human body to help it maintain proper spinal alignment, regardless of an individual sleeping position. Our WHISPER mattress uses a special quantum foam that relieves pressure points on an individual back, evenly distributing the weight and giving the individual a perfectly balanced sleep."



Purchase pillow in Dubai from WHISPER. The firm offers two types of pillows, which are WHISPER essential pillow and WHISPER original pillow. The WHISPER essential pillows are made with Nano Tube technology, which provides 360-degree support in any sleeping position.



WHISPER original pillows are pillows made out of high-quality Quantum foam technology, which keeps an individual cool at night. All the pillows are created with an ergonomic design that ensures an individual's neck is aligned to prevent neck pains. Both pillows feature in the firm's cooling and anti-bacterial technology.



