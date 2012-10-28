Buy Bottega Veneta Replicas Online at BottegaVenetaBag.net

Baiyun District, Guangzhou -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2012 -- The Bottega Veneta brand is chic, stylish, and out of the reach of most women. BottegaVenetaBag.net sells quality replicas of the famous bags online for a fraction of the price.



BottegaVenetaBag.net is a new site where both men and women can go to satisfy their Bottega Veneta bag cravings. BottegaVenetaBag.net ships their goods for free worldwide and also offer 10% discounts to buyers who pay via Western Union. Returning customers are also eligible to receive 10% off their orders.



Even though the bags are replicas, they have exquisite craftsmanship. BottegaVenetaBag.net wants to bring the best possible replicas to their customers. Unlike other replica manufacturers who produce replica bags and other items based on pictures, BottegaVenetaBag.net designs their accessories according to their real counterparts. Their artisans take into account even the smallest details and their production process is incredibly demanding.



The Bottega Veneta bag available for sale on BottegaVenetaBag.net are crafted out of 100% leather. If a customer finds a bag that their bag is made out of faux leather, BottegaVenetaBag.net guarantees a full refund. Their leather comes mainly from the mainland of China, but may also be shipped in from other countries. Each of their bags must meet a 1:1 grade quality guarantee based on the bag's components and quality.



Men and women can purchase everything from Bottega Veneta bags to belts and briefcases on the site. BottegaVenetaBag.net is there to provide incredibly realistic Bottega Veneta replicas to fashion savvy consumers from any economic range. Even a professional would be hard-pressed to tell an original from the replicas on BottegaVenetaBag.net.



Each of the items on the site comes with a 30-day return guarantee if a customer is unsatisfied with the product for any reason. In addition, buying replica Bottega Veneta bags through BottegaVenetaBag.net is safe, private, and encrypted. Customers do not need to worry about their information being shared with third parties. Their products are shipped via Express Mail anywhere in the world, and customers will receive a package tracking number upon receipt of their payment.



Bottega Veneta bags make wonderful gifts for the holidays. With BottegaVenetaBag.net, customers can save a few hundred dollars to get an equally appealing (and much more cost-effective) replica that will leave people speechless.



General Contact Information

Name: James

Company Name: Bottega Veneta



Address:

Guangzhou Baiyun World

Leather Trading Center

No.1356-1358 Jie Fang Bei Road

Guihua Gang, Baiyun District

Guangzhou

510000

Guangdong, China



Phone Number: 1-800-326-6148

Email Address:bottegavenetareplica@gmail.com



Website: http://www.bottegavenetabag.net/



Blog: http://www.bottegavenetabag.net/index.php?route=blog/category/home