Huge, Unique Halloween Candy Selection Available at Candy Crate

Hesperia, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- The best Halloween candy isn't the same old stuff in overpriced bags in the aisles of the local supermarket. Change things up this year with the huge and unique Halloween candy selection for sale from Candy Crate at CandyCrate.com.



At CandyCrate.com, Halloween shoppers will find all of the candy, treats and supplies they need to put together a memorable party, or to become the talk of the town and the favorite destination for all of the little trick or treaters outside.



One of the best ideas for Halloween candy this season when hosting a party is to buy bulk Halloween candy for parties, and use it for the dual purposes of party decor, and tasty treats. Stock up on a variety of orange, black and brown candies of all kinds and put them on display for a new twist to the annual Halloween bash.



The spookier the better, at least when it comes to candy for Halloween. That's why Candy Crate has a gory and gruesome collection of candy treats. This includes items such as chocolate body parts, skull-shaped candies, edible insect candies , gooey chewy eyeballs and more.



Other novelty candies for Halloween include zombie food, pumpkin and ghost Peeps, and even a Chupa Chups Halloween werewolf container.



Sometimes the classics are still the best though. Bring home everyone's favorite from the past, and buy a bulk bag of Mellowcreme Pumpkins. Or branch out and try a new variety of candy corn, which is now available in a number of different flavors and styles.



There's also a great selection of Halloween candy gift boxes as well. These are great as party giveaways or grab bags, or for small gifts to friends, colleagues and family members.



Win some points with the coworkers by bringing in a Tower of Terror Candy Assortment big enough to supply some sweets to the whole office, or win over the little kids in the family with a Harry Potter Candy Cauldron or Spooky Spider Halloween Candy Box.



Visit CandyCrate.com to see the full lineup of this year's unique and fun Halloween candy.



About Candy Crate

Candy Crate is a family owned company dedicated to providing the best nostalgic and retro candy. They provide a huge array of the most popular old fashioned candy, and also offer wrapped and unwrapped bulk candy, candy gift boxes and baskets, and supplies for any celebration or occasion, including candy wedding buffets, holiday gifts, and more. Shop by brand, decade, style, theme or color to quickly and easily find the best retro candy at the best possible price. To see the full selection, visit CandyCrate.com today.