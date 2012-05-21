Buy Catering Offers a Wide Range of Catering Equipment for Kitchens of All Types and Sizes

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2012 -- Most people, when they hear about catering equipment, probably think about restaurants serving hundreds of meals a night to hungry patrons or caterers feeding delicious dinners at a wedding reception or other large event.



While these businesses definitely require large kitchens that are stocked with high-quality catering equipment, they are not the only companies that have a need for this type of merchandise.



For example, nursing homes, schools, universities, churches and even emergency services all typically require catering equipment in order to cook large quantities of food and serve it as quickly and efficiently as possible.



For over 30 years, the staff at Buy Catering has strived to sell the widest selection of catering equipment, all at the lowest prices. From commercial refrigeration and tableware to crockery of all shapes and sizes and more, the UK-based and family owned company believes that when it comes to their products and services, no kitchen is too large or too small.



Buy Catering has been getting a lot of attention lately for its well-stocked showroom, friendly and helpful customer service, and its offer of free delivery throughout the mainland UK on all orders over £50.



“We have a massive 30,000 square foot warehouse stocking a huge range of catering equipment ready for quick dispatch and delivery throughout the UK,” an article on the company’s website said, adding that it also is happy to offer finance and leasing options on many of its products at competitive rates.



“We can install and service any equipment within a 100 mile radius of Newcastle upon Tyne, so if you would like to find out more get in touch.”



Using the company’s website to buy catering equipment is easy; a long list of available products on the left hand side of the home page helps customers find what they are looking for quickly and easily.



The company’s special offers are displayed prominently on the home page; each item that is currently on sale is accompanied by a thumbnail image. Clicking on the photo will bring up detailed information about the product including its specific features and price.



For example, the KitchenAid K5 Commercial Food Mixer, which is used by many chefs who appear on popular television shows, is currently featured for £369.00.



About Buy Catering

We are a family owned business with over 30 years of experience trading in the catering equipment industry; no matter what you need just give us a call, no kitchen is to large or too small. From restaurants and cafés to churches, charity organisations and much more, our friendly staff members are standing by to answer any questions our customers may have. For more information, please visit http://www.buycatering.com