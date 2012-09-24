Buy E-Cigarettes Online With YourECigarette.com Wide Selection of Products

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Because many public locations, including restaurants, bars, and casinos, have imposed bans on traditional cigarettes, electronic cigarettes are becoming increasingly popular. Electronic cigarettes are an excellent alternative to real cigarettes because they are work exactly like their traditional counterparts, but without the added health risks, smell, or expense.



Electronic cigarettes were developed to look, taste, and emit smoke like a real cigarette. As air flows through the electronic cigarette, a microprocessor detects it and activates an atomized cartridge. The cartridge then injects little drops of the liquid into the air, which produces a vapor mist that the user can inhale. Propylene glycol is also added to the liquid to produce a cigarette smoke effect. To top off the simulated smoking experience, electronic cigarettes have an orange glowing light at the tip.



Customers that want to buy E cigarettes online are checking out Your E Cigarette’s electronic cigarette collection to find the E cigarette that works for them. Your E Cigarette, a retailer of electronic sales, specializes in electronic cigarette and cigar kits, but they also stock e-liquid nicotine refills and electronic cigarette batteries, atomizers, and cartridges.



Recently, Your E-Cigarette announced the addition of the Ego-T cigarette to their product range. The Ego-T cigarette is the newest technology, has the greatest vapor production, and also has the best liquid nicotine longevity.



Your E Cigarette’s range of liquid nicotine, also known as E liquid, is used to refill any empty or used electronic cigarette refill cartridges. The E liquid from Your E Cigarette is sourced from the highest quality manufacturing ingredients on the market. By using Your E Cigarette’s 30ml bottle of Nicotine Juice, users can refill 80 electronic cigarette cartridges—equivalent to 75 packs of cigarettes—and save approximately $350.



The company has 28 different flavors of e-liquid Nicotine Juice available for purchase. The flavors can be mixed into fun combinations such as Strawberry Banana.



At this time, all flavors of E Cigarette Liquid are on sale. Your E Cigarette is also offering free shipping on orders of $50 or more with coupon code “free50.”



About Your E Cigarette

YourECigarette.com is an online electronic cigarette retailer that specializes in the finest quality of E cigarette and E cigar products offered in the market. The business also stocks a wide assortment of e-liquid nicotine flavors to suit all taste buds. For more information, please visit http://www.yourecigarette.com