Buy Exclusive and Original Art Works of Fine Artist MendyZ at "Prisoners" Art Exhibition

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Public displays of exclusive art pieces or paintings are a stirring experience for art lovers. They love to attend art shows especially when they include collections of famous artists. MendyZ is one of the world’s most renowned fine art artists who is presently showcasing some exemplary canvas art collections with a highly complex twist while bridging various scientific and art fields. Artist MendyZ is primarily based in Chicago and has been very popular with regards to the various collections of artworks done so far, and they have been vast in medium, subject, artistic viewpoint, and creation style. The artist has currently launched his new art studio with unique facilities for canvas painting, screen printing, intaglio printmaking, sculpting, wood working, and serigraph.



MendyZ is planning a a select amount of private early showings for an Art show named – “Prisoners: Mind, Body, and Soul”. The art show is organized as part of the celebrations of the opening of a new studio just west of downtown Chicago. The art show depicts some of the exclusive and innovative art creations completed by MendyZ in the past year with a few older series being brought back to enhance the contextual awareness for new collectors. The art show organizers say, “We are launching a special art show to display not only the most recent work in the Prisoners series but also a collection of past works”. A unique opportunity is offered to the public to view and purchase some of the rarest and famous original works of MendyZ. Contact the studio for an opportunity to grab a slot before, during, or after traditional business hours.



The art show displays more than 200 original painting collections depicting different styles which will surely be a thrilling view for all art lovers. Each of the paintings displayed will showcase unique and original themes and many more innovative techniques. Art lovers who are interested in an early purchase at the private viewing can do so at discounted offerings up to 30%-50% discount with a select large scale lobby sized paintings reducing up to 75% off.



As part of the early art show sale, three sculptural canvas paintings were obtained by Investment Banker and Real Estate Asset Mogul Joey Finch who Flew in from LA over the weekend. These included the painting collections which were very recently bought by the Chamber of the Holocaust, a Museum in Jerusalem situated on Israel’s Mt. Zion. It is essential to quickly book in advance for exclusively viewing art pieces at the show with the intention of pre-buying.



To get more details about the art show or to grab a private slot for the paintings of MendyZ, visit www.MendyZ.com or contact the new studio.



MendyZ.com displays a handful fo the images by the artist MendyZ and the gallery representation by Exclusive Canvas Art. The artist is based in Chicago with his works being displayed and collected internationally. He has produced art works in a vast array of styles and mediums. A few of the recent shows by MendyZ Discussed the contemporary themes on Chicago, god, fear, death, bold, woman, the color purple, portrait and figure all through the lens of a fine art artist educated in both the scientific realm and artistic realm.



