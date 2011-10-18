The Power Of Facebook Is Now Within Your Grasp Thanks to Ribbun

Jaipur, Rajasthan -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2011 -- Popular social media optimization service provider Ribbun has introduced a service wherein its clients can now buy Facebook fans to boost their online visibility.



Facebook is a name, or rather, a brand that has become synonymous with social media. This social media platform continues to play host to an ever-increasing number of new members who sign up on the site to experience a slice of the social media pie that is taking the world by storm even to this day. Facebook has even outperformed longtime leader Google as the most visited website in the world.



In spite of the fact that Facebook is mostly viewed as a platform where family, friends, and even acquaintances can interact with one another in numerous ways, the fact is that this social network behemoth can prove beneficial for businesses as well. With 400 million active users at present, Facebook is clearly not short of prospective customers for an online business. Considering that over 50% of members log onto their account every day, businesses have tremendous scope to tap this platform and boost their site rankings and visibility and even win over new customers.



One of the most effective ways of using Facebook is to improve fan strength. The addition of fans allows online businesses to target their audience better. This allows for very efficient marketing of the products or services being offered.



The ability to buy Facebook fans also gives businesses the opportunity to boost online presence within a very short time. This effect, called viral marketing, is capable only on websites that attract a huge number of people, and Facebook is one of the best in that aspect.



As an expert social media optimization service provider, Ribbun is well aware of the amazing potential of Facebook when it comes to fortifying a business’s credibility. Mr. Mohit from Ribbun SMO acknowledged the importance of Facebook by stating, “Facebook is an important source for customers, and it is difficult to ignore a website where most people with an Internet connection spend their time online. As such, we are now offering a service where our clients can buy Facebook fans in a legitimate manner that can yield lasting results.”



Mr. Mohit’s statement establishes the fact that while there are many black hat methods of increasing the number of Facebook fans, Ribbun’s newly launched service is one of the very few that allow businesses to buy Facebook fans legitimately. Moreover, this service is currently being offered at a very affordable rate, which makes Ribbun stand well above the little competition it has in terms of social media optimization.



About Ribbun

Ribbun is a rapidly growing SEO and SMO service provider that has recently launched its new white hat service to buy Facebook fans. To know more about the company and its other services, visit http://www.ribbun.com/.