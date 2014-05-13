Buy Facebook Likes from a Reputable Source, Advises New Article on the Marketing Heaven Website

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Marketing Heaven, a company that is devoted to stopping the shady practices that are going on in the social media industry by offering top-quality promotion packages and more, has just posted a new article to their website that explains why people need to buy Facebook likes from a reputable source. The article, http://themarketingheaven.com/buy-facebook-likes/, notes that even though buying Facebook likes is a common practice that even the U.S. government takes part in, people have to be very careful and savvy about how they go about it.



As social media becomes more popular, more and more businesses are using websites like Facebook as a marketing and advertising tool. Unfortunately, in a desire to boost their popularity and increase their number of online fans, people will sometimes purchase Facebook likes from a dishonest website that use software to create fake Facebook accounts which then post random comments and likes.



As the new article on http://themarketingheaven.com/ points out, hard-working entrepreneurs and business owners have had their pages shut down and they have been banned from the social media site because their fake Facebook likes were detected. In addition, the article points out, even if the page is not dismantled, the real fans will typically spot the poorly-worded and grammatically incorrect fake posts, which may cause them to lose respect for the company.



For people who would like to boost their number of fans on Facebook, the new article strongly advises working with a reputable and honest company like Marketing Heaven. The company offers safe and secured Facebook fans who have been pre-screeened.



“Using a variety of online traffic sources we search the internet for fans who’ll not only ‘boost your numbers’…but provide you quality activity and image for your business,” the article noted, adding that Marketing Heaven offers a Triple Iron Clad Guarantee that includes a guaranteed 12 hour response time and professional customer service; guaranteed real Facebook fans, and a properly estimated delivery time.



“Imagine what 20 percent increase to your fanpage activity will do….for your business…for your reputation…and most of all for your bottom line.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Marketing Heaven is welcome to visit their user-friendly website; there, they can read the new article in its entirety as well as learn more about the company and their services.



About Marketing Heaven

Marketing Heaven is an answer to ending the non-stop abuse going on in the newfound social media industry. From their specialized “pre-screening Facebook fans” process to their Outstanding Triple Iron- Clad Guarantee, everything at Marketing Heaven is designed for one thing and one thing only: Getting people real results they can bank on. For more information, please visit http://themarketingheaven.com/buy-facebook-likes/