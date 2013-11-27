Now Buy Feathers from Feather Treasures and Get Free Shipping on Orders over $200

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Feather Treasures, a well-recognized name and a prominent online destination to buy feathers of the best quality, is now providing free shipping on orders over $200. Their all-inclusive line of colorful feathers is available in hues of red, green, blue, white, etc. These decorative feathers, with their bright shades are great for ornamental purposes and also for pure visual delight.



Feather Treasures is a quality-centric online store that strives to take all possible measures to ensure that the natural shine and fervor of these feathers remain intact. The outlet is home to one of the biggest array of bird feathers for sale online.



The offered line meets both the demands for decoration, as well as fashion. Feather Treasures provides an excellent range of exquisite feathers, including highly-popular peacock feathers, multi-hued pheasant feathers, incredibly-useful ostrich feathers, and many more.



The company renders combined shipping at checkout. All transactions are processed promptly and orders are shipped within 3-5 days of final payment. Orders vary in dimension, weight, size of the box, and for special requests, the method can be changed, too. Because of this, Feather Treasures may prefer UPS over USPS or vice-versa, depending on what’s best for the order itself.



This popular online destination for well-kept bird feathers is highly safe and secure, as far as transactions are concerned. Customers can smoothly navigate the website to browse through the details of the products being offered and place orders without hassle.



About Feather Treasures

Feather Treasures are the leader in quality feather products, allowing you to create the best treasures imaginable. Created in 2013, supplying products from strongly established companies, we have the support and knowledge to handle all of your feather needs.



For more information, please visit http://www.feathertreasures.com.