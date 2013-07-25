Glasses Spot Adds New Feature to Website

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Glasses Spot is pleased to announce a new feature on their website that allows clients to place their orders faster and with less hassle. By implementing a new “click here to talk” button, Glasses Spot allows their clients to choose their frames and then call in their order immediately so that they can be processed and shipped in the least amount of time possible.



On the Glasses Spot website, you’ll find a huge selection of prescription sunglasses, designer eyeglasses, and frames from over a hundred different brands, and now all of them can be ordered in minutes over the phone with just a click. Also, when you buy glasses online through the “click to talk” feature, you can save money as well as time because Glasses Spot sells their prescription glass lenses at about “half the price you would pay at most retail optical chains.” Their competitive prices and easy ordering options make buying glasses a cinch.



Glasses Spot features hundreds of different styles of frames in addition to brands on their website. The prescription lenses are also totally customizable. Along with your prescription, you can order bifocals, choose the materials and thickness of the lenses, and order scratch protection and tinting. The designer eyeglass frames for women, men, and children come from some of the top brands, and all at a discount price.



About Glasses Spot

Glasses Spot was originally founded by doctors who wanted to provide quality eyewear and sunglasses at a great price. Now with years of experience and exceptional customer service, they have succeeded in their goal. The company has a highly-trained staff of opticians available to help you by phone, online chat, or email at any time. They are ready to assist you in customizing your prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses so you can find the right fit the first time. For more detail visit, http://www.glassesspot.com/.