Buy Good Quality Camper Trailers from Eagle Trailers & Campers

Salisbury South, South Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- People planning for trips to beautiful locations in Australia definitely need a camper or trailer, but a majority of the travellers go for the hiring option rather than owning one. Investing in a good quality camper trailer is considered an efficient means for saving money. The Eagle Trailers & Campers showroom has a wide collection of new and pre-owned camper trailers. This company also offers custom made camper trailers in order to meet the requirements and needs of diverse customers. People can enjoy the freedom of travelling with premium quality camper trailers from Eagle Trailers & Campers.



The website campertrailersvic.eagletrailers.com.au features Eagle 6x4 Tradesman Trailer, Camper trailer Comanche – Soft Floor Camper, Single Axle Box Trailer 6x4, Forward Folding Camper Trailer, Hard Floor Camper Trailer, New 8x5 Single Axle Cage Trailer, 10x5 3T Tandem Hydraulic Tipping Trailer, 10x5 Stock Crate Trailer, 8x5 Tandem Hyd Tipping Trailer and many others. The 8x5 and 10x5 tipping trailers come with 2000 or 3000 kg capacity, which makes any tough job simple. Eagle Trailers & Campers guarantees that their experienced and friendly professionals can assist all customers in selecting the right camper trailer suitable for their needs. Service seekers will get an opportunity to choose competitively priced camper trailers from a huge and wide collection. The detailed description and price of various camper trailers are available from the website campertrailersvic.eagletrailers.com.au.



The website says, “With our experience in the trailer and campervan manufacturing and sales industry we are well qualified to assist you in purchasing the right components for your trailer or camper van.”



Eagle Trailers & Campers also supplies good quality spare parts for campers and trailers which includes Jockey Wheel, Poly-block Hitch, LED Lights, Trailer Hitch, Winch, Bracket, Reflectors, 7 Pin Plug, Spare Wheel, Cage, Bracket, Mud flaps, Hydraulic Ram, Hand brake, Bearings and Stone Guard. The company also gives warranty for Chassis, Drawbar, Camper Trailers and Tents, the details of which are available from the website campertrailersvic.eagletrailers.com.au. The website also features a number of articles, which provide details and information on new and second hand camper trailers. By owning a camper trailer, one can completely enjoy the experience of travelling. Eagle Trailers & Campers can help customers in saving money by offering some best deals on camper trailers.



To get more information on Eagle Trailers & Campers, visit http://campertrailersvic.eagletrailers.com.au



About Eagle Trailers & Campers

Eagle Trailers & Campers is a company based in Australia, and it specializes in selling good quality campers and trailers. All the campers and trailers provided by this company are built in such a way to suit the tough roads of Australia.



Media Contact

Eagle Trailers & Campers

Contact: Media Relations

Address: 1/1 Pentland Road

Salisbury South, SA

Australia 5106

Tel: 08 8281 6696

Email: eagletrailersvic@eagletrailers.com.au

URL: http://campertrailersvic.eagletrailers.com.au