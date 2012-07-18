Buy Hammocks Announces Dedication to Providing Mosquito Nets for Aid Organizations

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Buy Hammocks a subsidiary of Nicamaka distributors and leading provider of recreational furniture like hammocks, mosquito nets, beach tents and more, recently announced their dedication to supporting aid organizations with mosquito nets. According to their website, “Nicamaka Distributors is a company dedicated to assisting those groups who donate their time and money to helping the developing nations combat mosquito borne diseases”. Their website also states, “We currently work with numerous aid agencies, churches and health organizations providing them with mosquito nets, mosquito tents and other various items needed for their projects”.



The recreational furniture company works with foundations like Power of Love Foundation – Project Mosquito Net and Nets for Nicaragua to provide mosquito netting in impoverished nations plagued by mosquito born viruses. Along with providing support, Buy Hammocks lists information on supporting these organizations including phone numbers, websites and information on getting involved. The Project of Love Foundation is US-based non-profit organization and Nets for Nicaragua is run by Buy Hammocks and donates a mosquito net for every $10 it collects.



Nicamaka and Buy Hammocks are leading providers of mosquito nets including decorative bed canopies, functional bed canopies, outdoor bed canopies, pop-up mosquito nets and more. The company has scores of mosquito nets available suitable for any situation from camping trips to overseas mosquito protection programs like the Power of Love Foundation.