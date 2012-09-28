Buy Heat Shrink 1" Width Dymo Heat Shrink Cartridges Now Available

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Buy Heat Shrink now offers Dymo heat shrink cartridges in 1” width, providing customers with a wider range of choices than ever before. Dymo labels are ideal for metal shelving, plastic containers and a vast number of other products and surfaces – and, for convenience, now are available in more variety.



The heat shrink tubing is specially designed to shrink to a third of its original size when printed with Dymo Rhino series printers, and will vividly display text, various symbols and bar codes. The 1” heat shrink tubing is available in multiples of five feet and currently comes in white or yellow. Dymo industrial labels are chemical and smudge resistant and stick to nearly any surface. They also feature thermal transfer technology, which allows for commercial grade labels to be printed quickly and with ease.



Buy Heat Shrink specializes in providing cable tie tools to individuals, businesses and industries. For more information about Buy Heat Shrink products, or to purchase 1” width Dymo heat shrink cartridges, visit their website at http://www.buyheatshrink.com, or call 954-978-0056.



About Buy Heat Shrink

Buy Heat Shrink is a Florida-based company specializing in wire management, which sells a wide variety of products, including heat shrink tubing, cable and wire ties, heat guns, expandable braided sleeving, cable nylon ties, and other products. The company is known for reliable, consistent product quality and requires a $25.00 minimum on purchases.