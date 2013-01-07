Buy Here-Pay Here Car Dealer Southern Auto Mart Reaches 200 Car Sales in Six Months

Myrtle Beach, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- In just six months of operation, buy here-pay here South Carolina car dealership, Southern Auto Mart, Inc., has reached 200 car sales. This feat is a result of their outstanding customer service, competitive pricing and large selection of financing options available for people with less than perfect credit. Featuring a wide range of high quality pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVs, Southern Auto Mart currently has three dealership locations throughout South Carolina. Customers can visit the company’s dealerships in Myrtle Beach, Georgetown or Conway to find the pre-owned vehicle of their choice.



A vehicle provides a person with a sense of control and a piece of freedom, allowing them to quickly get from point A to point B in their own private haven. But for those individuals with bad credit, it can be a challenge to obtain affordable financing to purchase the car they require.



Through their close relationships with several local and national lenders, Southern Auto Mart offers unsurpassed financing rates that other automotive dealerships simply cannot. Their connections enable them to feature multiple flexible on-the-lot financing plans suitable for almost any driver.



According to the company, “Our model of offering a new car buying experience for bad credit borrowers, a wide selection of inventory, and competitive pricing continues to resonate with our customers.”



This is evidenced by the company’s recent accomplishment of reaching 200 car sales in just six short months.



Customers can learn more about the company’s financing options by submitting a credit application right on the Southern Auto Mart website. Site visitors can also browse the company’s extensive selection of automotive inventory and even submit a request for their desired vehicle.



Whether a person is looking for an SUV with low mileage or a sedan requiring a very low down payment, they can find the vehicle they want with the help of Southern Auto Mart.



In addition to their current three car dealership locations, Southern Auto Mart plans to open 10 to 15 new lots in 2013, while continuing to execute their unique car buying model.



For more information or to view the company’s large collection of available pre-owned vehicles, visit http://www.southernautomart.com



About Southern Auto Mart, Inc.

Southern Auto Mart, Inc. is a buy here-pay here automotive dealer operating in the state of South Carolina. With three locations in Myrtle Beach, Georgetown and Conway, the company provides basic transportation to customers that are unable to obtain traditional bank financing due to credit requirements.