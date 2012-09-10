Buy Here-Pay Here Car Dealer Southern Auto Mart to Open Two New South Carolina Locations

Georgetown, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- Featuring South Carolina used cars, Southern Auto Mart, Inc. recently announced the opening of their second and third dealership locations in Conway and Georgetown, SC. The new locations are scheduled to open some time this month, and will add to the company’s expansive selection of top quality used cars. The company’s original dealership is located in Myrtle Beach and features a wide range of pre-owned cars, truck and SUVs.



According to Southern Auto Mart, “We are so pleased to be opening our two new South Carolina locations and will continue to execute an aggressive growth strategy. We have plans to open 10 additional lots over the next six months.”



The company’s explosive development is a result of their top-notch customer service, competitive pricing and excellent financing options.



The down economy has taken its toll on the majority of Americans, with many people struggling to obtain credit approval from banks for home loans and car loans.



Southern Auto Mart is South Carolina’s premier buy here-pay here automotive dealer. The company offers on-the-lot financing, allowing customers to avoid the hassle of seeking lending from third-party financial institutions. Southern Auto Mart also helps buyers gain access to some of the best rates and payment plans available.



“Southern Auto Mart has formed close relationships with several local and national lenders, so we're able to offer financing rates that many other car dealers in South Carolina can't offer,” states the company. “Since we deal with a wide variety of lenders, we're able to offer multiple flexible financing packages with low rates and longer terms to fit your budget.”



In addition to their current Myrtle Beach location and Conway and Georgetown locations coming soon, Southern Auto Mart offers a comprehensive website, SouthernAutoMart.com. The site features a range of available pre-owned vehicles and allows buyers to quickly search for used cars and sort by their exact specifications.



Site visitors can look for a vehicle by the type of car they are interested in purchasing, the make, the mileage, the year, the color and the required down payment.



For more details about the two new Southern Auto Mart locations or to view the company’s wide array of used cars, visit http://www.southernautomart.com



About Southern Auto Mart, Inc.

Southern Auto Mart, Inc. is a buy here-pay here automotive dealer operating in the state of South Carolina. With three locations throughout South Carolina and more planned in the near future, the company provides basic transportation to customers that are unable to obtain traditional bank financing due to credit requirements.