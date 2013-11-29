Buy Instagram Followers at Competitive Prices from Followfy

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Social media websites are helping thousands of individuals and businesses reach their targeted audience easily, in a convenient manner. Consumers on the other hand are interacting more positively with their favorite brands, products or services through online platforms, when compared to traditional media. Followfy, one of the most popular social promotion brands, offers a wide range of unique services to people to enhance online presence.



Social media users from all categories have the requirement to increase the number of profile likes and followers, for the purpose of attracting new users or customers. Followfy is committed to providing numerous Instagram followers and likes to customers at reasonable prices.



One of the clients of Followfy says, “Instagram really helped us to make our online presence, also turnaround time was awesome. We fully recommend Followfy to anyone.”



Social media profiles with few or no interactions will be easily left out in the race to success. Those who are interested in improving online presence and reputation can buy Instagram followers from the website Followfy.com.



Prospective buyers can select a package through the website; afterwards they are required to enter sufficient details related to their requirements to finalize the order. Service seekers can choose from categories like 100 Followers for $297, 500 Followers for $699, 2,500 Followers for $2999 and 5,000 Followers for $3999. Apart from that, Followfy offers 10,000 Followers for $6999 to fulfill the needs of diverse customers. This firm also guarantees to deliver orders on a customized basis.



The website says, “We never require any sensitive information such as passwords or other secure info in order to deliver your Instagram followers or likes. Simply provide us with your Instagram username and an email you’d like to use for your account, and we’ll get started completing your order.”



Followfy is said to deliver all placed orders related to Instagram followers and likes within a few hours itself. Buyers will be provided 24/7 customer support service to ensure a hassle-free purchasing experience. The operations of Followfy are in accordance with the policies and rules of Instagram. Therefore the users of Followfy services will not be affected by any threat of account ban or related issues.



To get more information about Followfy services, visit http://followfy.com/



About Followfy

Followfy is a popular brand offering unique and advanced services and products to customers regarding social promotions. All services are provided at reasonable prices to meet the budget requirements of diverse customers across the country.



Media Contact



Followfy

Email: support@followfy.com

URL: http://followfy.com/