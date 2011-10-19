Ribbun Launches Its Ultra Optimized Linkwheel Service

Jaipur, Rajasthan -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2011 -- Ribbun recently announced its new linkwheel service as part of its ongoing efforts to fulfill its mission- to create a strong online presence through white hat methods for its clients.



Linkwheel is a very effective but seldom used link building strategy. In fact, not many people are aware about what a linkwheel is, or what its benefits are. Many more people feel link building is a black hat SEO tool and refrain from using it.



Quick results are a necessity in the competitive online market. This fact is confirmed by Ribbun’s Mr.Mohit, who says, “More than 3 million domain names were registered every month, and that was back in 2009. Today, you can definitely expect to see a lot of competition. That is why we were looking for the most innovative methods to help our clients, and we decided to let our customers buy linkwheel services from us.”



A linkwheel strategy works on Web 2.0 websites such as Squidoo, BlogSpot and WordPress. These websites are linked to other websites, which forms a chain that ends with the money site. This leads to a large web of links because Web 2.0 websites are connected to one another.



The process of link wheels is very confusing, which is why many people get suspicious or skeptical if they are asked to buy linkwheel services. However, the fact is that this service is completely white hat and also very effective. Effective linkwheel services cannot only boost the reputation and visibility of the money site, but also that of the other websites linked to it. Search engine bots also pick up the strong link pattern, which ultimately boosts the page ranks of these websites.



In spite of the fact that there is a lot to gain with a linkwheel strategy, it might not work for everyone. An expert hand would be required from time to time, and this expertise can be utilized when webmasters buy linkwheel services that are as effective as Ribbun’s newly launched one.



Since link wheels are fairly unchartered territory, there are still doubts among many experts about how its effectiveness is measured. One method is to check the ‘spokes’ used on the wheel. A linkwheel is said to be well optimized if it has 12 spokes. Ribbun’s new SEO service is an example of a service that provides this level of optimization.



Content plays a major role in determining the success of a linkwheel strategy along with social bookmarking. Ribbun provides both these services along with its linkwheel package.



