Buy ManLifts Is Named Master Distributor for Socage Aerial Lifts

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Peter Vasquez, president of Buy ManLifts, announced that the firm has become the master distributor for Socage Aerial Lifts in the U.S. for the state of Alabama, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. Socage manufactures the largest boom truck in the world and many of the company’s products are now available at Buy ManLifts.



“The lifts meet all OSHA and ANSI regulations, “said Vasquez. “BuyManLifts.com is your aerial lift specialist.”



Buy ManLifts is a leading retailer and one-stop resource for aerial lifts to meet virtually any need. The firm offers a variety of new and refurbished lifts to an international clientele and features some of the most respected brands in the business that encompasses Socage, JLG, Genie, Haulotte, Ballymore, and Skyjack.



The president of Buy ManLifts has added a variety of Socage models to the company’s extensive inventory. For companies in need of a truck lift in the 65-foot working range, the Socage DA365 aerial lift is available. It features a two-man, rotating basket with hydraulic leveling and is available as a gas or diesel model. It’s offered with an automatic or manual transmission.



The SPJ315 is an extremely compact tracked machine that can be operated with a standard wired remote control for maximum operator safety. The machine can be outfitted with extended tracks and electric motor, essential for operating in confined spaces ranging from industrial buildings to churches.



For difficult to access locations, clients can choose the A314 on Isuzu. The articulated off-road aerial platform is mounted on a pick-up truck and specifically developed for interventions where a standard platform wouldn’t be able to deploy outriggers. It’s a compact solution that can handle a 10-degree inclination.



The A314 NAT (natural aerial transport) is the first aerial platform to be mounted on an electric vehicle in the world. The eco-friendly model has a maximum speed of 80 kph and is able to work without gas or sound emission at heights, offering the perfect solution for working indoors or in the city. Extremely compact, it’s agile and maneuverable in any situation.



The A314 UP is a compact articulated aerial platform mounted on a Piaggio Porter truck for interventions in urban environments. It features fully hydraulic controls, aluminum working basket and a maximum working height of 12.2 meters.



Those seeking an articulated, truck mounted aerial platform can choose the Renault Maxity. Developed specifically for the rental industry, it features an electric hour meter, adjustable lamp in the basket, and can be used in normal car parking venues without invading the road or disrupting traffic.



Buy ManLifts offers three telescoping aerial platforms. The T315, T318 and T320 can be installed on multiple 3.5-ton truck models. They come with an electric hour meter and wired/wireless remote radio control, along with a stabilization system mounted within the mirrors for space minimization.



Double articulated, truck mounted aerial platforms include the DA320 and DA328. Able to be installed on multiple 3.5-ton trucks, the DA320 is highlighted with fully hydraulic controls and continuous rotation, and can be controlled remotely via wired/wireless methods. The DA328 can be mounted on 5.6-ton trucks for bigger workloads, while retaining its compactness. A versatile option for urban areas, the stabilization system includes outriggers and crossbeams. Both models are equipped with electric hour meters and designed to minimize downtime.



The TJJ65 and TJJ70 are articulated aerial platforms with a jib that can be mounted on 32-ton trucks and are equipped with a five-inch LCD display that provides operators with a variety of information in real time.The TJJ70 has a secondary jib for work under bridges and trusses. Both models can be equipped with a hydraulic winch mounted on the jib. The TJJ65 has a maximum working height of 65 meters and the TJJ70 reaches 68.5 meters.



About Buy ManLifts

The inclusion of the Socage line of aerial lifts at Buy ManLifts provides companies with an expanded range of options for projects in a variety of fields, from construction and electrical work to tree trimming and erecting signage. As the master distributor for Socage Aerial Lifts in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, Buy ManLifts is committed to providing clients with affordable lifts for all their needs.



Buy ManLifts can be reached by phone at TF: 888-730-8377 Intl: +01 727 233 0106 or via email with the convenient form on the website. For more information, visit the website at http://www.buymanlifts.com.