Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market to Garner CAGR of 33.3% by 2026, Predicts GlobalData Plc

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- The latest publication titled Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market 2021-2026 has been added to GlobalData Plc report store. The analysts at GlobalData predict the market to grow at a rapid CAGR of 33.3% from USD 141.6 billion in 2021. This considerable BNPL market growth can be mainly attributed to the rising popularity of online payments. The digital payments and several methods of money transfer that mushroomed online post the pandemic have made BNPL a popular choice among the GenZ and Millennials.



This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global BNPL market by channel type, business model, spend category, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies. Accompanying GlobalData's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in BNPL markets.



Key BNPL Market Growth Drivers and Challenges



Market Drivers:

- The proliferation of online payments

- Growth of social media & e-commerce

- Technological advancements in super apps and machine learning



Market Challenges

- BNPL Regulation

- Failure to properly disclose terms and conditions

- Strong customer authentication (SCA) and BNPL credit approval process



Key BNPL Market Analysis



This thematic study has segregated the analysis based on various parameters such as:

- Mergers & Acquisitions

- Patent Analysis

- Job Analysis

- Venture Financing Analysis

- Social Media Analysis

- PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

- Market Variables & Impact Analysis



BNPL Market Segments



The BNPL market research report has segmented the market as:

- BNPL Market by Channel Type, 2019–2026 ($Mn)

- BNPL Market by Business Model, 2019-2026 (US$ Mn)

- BNPL Market by Spend, 2019-2026 (US$ Mn)

- BNPL Regional Outlook, 2019-2026 (US$ Mn)



BNPL Market Vendor Landscape



The BNPL market competition is likely to intensify over the next few years. The reports predict the main reason for such stiff competition among the players is the rising number of collaborations and partnerships materializing between vendors from cross-functional domains. The tie-ups between banks and technology giants and emerging fintech startups are creating room for more innovative product and service launches. Some of the key BNPL vendors and their latest strategic developments are listed here:



- Affirm Inc: In January 2022, the company has launched two additions to its Affirm App namely Affirm SuperApp and Chrome browser extension. The SuperApp enables enhanced customer experience in shopping, payment, and financial services and the Chrome Browser extension enables flexible and transparent options for its customers.



- Afterpay Ltd: In March 2021, the company launched Clearpay, a BNPL service in Europe. This has enabled the company to penetrate in Spain and France markets.



- Amazon Payments, Inc: In June 2021, Amazon Payment Services launched the Amazon Fintech Lab in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Innovation Hub. In April 2021, Amazon Pay launched a dedicated app for merchants to accept payments.



About GlobalData

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our mission is to help our clientele ranging from professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. Continuously enriching 50+ terabytes of unique data and leveraging the collective expertise of over 2,000 in-house industry analysts, data scientists, and journalists, as well as a global community of industry professionals, we aim to provide decision-makers with timely, actionable insights.



