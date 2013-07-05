Buy Oil Paintings at a Wholesale Price from Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery

Xiamen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery is a company which deals with oil paintings wholesale reproductions. The company is located at the popular Wushipu Oil Painting Village of Xiamen in China. The company sells top quality oil paintings at wholesale prices to specific client groups. Customers are offered even one single oil painting work or portrait at a wholesale price.



The company owner says, "We are dedicated to provide international wholesale and retail service of artwork". The company serves as a direct selling art gallery unit which sells exclusive pieces of hand made paintings and portrait paintings at an economical price to specific client groups. Customers are offered a special opportunity to purchase various China oil paintings portraying innovative styles and themes. Different types of wholesale oil paintings from China such as giclee prints, deco paintings, canvas paintings, water color paintings, photo paintings, portrait paintings, abstract paintings and other masterpiece reproductions are sold by the company online.



"We provide dropship and wholesale service of oil paintings for worldwide clients such as art lovers, hotels, art brokers and galleries in UK, France, Demank, Italy, USA, Australia and Middle East", adds the company owner. The company displays more than 12,000 art piece collections related to various subjects or themes like landscape, water country, still life, nude, street life, flora/flower, animals, abstract, wholesale knife paintings, decorations and many more other subject categories.



The oil paintings reproductions China wholesale offers the specialized services of reproducing the masterpiece art creations of well known artists on canvas depending on the specific requirements of art piece lovers. Interested art enthusiasts can buy masterpiece art works of world renowned creative artists like Leonardo Da Vinci, Fernando Botero, Gustav Klimt, Camille Pissarro, Juan Gris and a lot many other popular artists. The company offers real and hand made oil painting reproductions made by professional and highly creative Chinese artists. High quality oil paints are used on canvas by the company to reproduce the art pieces.



The company offers customized oil paintings at competitive prices to customers. There is no specification regarding the minimum order for buying paintings. The company takes initiative in sending the final art reproductions done by artists to the customers online and incorporates any suggested changes into the final art work before shipment.



About Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery

