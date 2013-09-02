Buy or Rent Properties in Malta with the Help of maltaspot.com

Belfast, Northern Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- 30th AUGUST 2013: People who wish to sell or let their properties can post classified ads on maltaspot.com. Sellers as well as buyers can expect to receive a number of positive enquiries through this newly launched real estate website. The popularity of social media has grown considerably over the past few years, and hence millions of service seekers seem to be relying on websites like this, to own properties. Through maltaspot.com, one can advertise their properties in the most popular social networks. Great online exposure along with maximum positive response on ads is guaranteed by MaltaSpot completely free.



At maltaspot.com, people can find properties from areas like Attard, Zejtun, Balzan, Zebbug, Birkirkara, Vittoriosa, Cospicua, Tarxien, Fgura, Ta’Xbiex, Gzira, Swieqi, Kappara, Swatar, Lija, St Paul’s Bay, Madliena, St Julian’s, Marsa, Sliema, Mellieha, Siggiewi, Mosta, Qawra, Msida, Nazzar and The Village. Apart from that, properties from Fontana and Zubbug areas of Gozo are also covered by this real estate website. Pictures and details of over forty houses and apartments are made available to buyers and sellers via maltaspot.com. Service seekers are required to register with this website for the purpose of managing the listings.



Real estate agents can also login and register at maltaspot.com, which will allow them to list properties titled ‘marketed by’. Users can receive good exposure for their properties without paying a penny. The website features some Commercial for rent in Attard/ Msida/ Mosta, Maisonette for sale and Apartment for rent/ sale in Mellieha, Terraced house for sale in Fgura/St Julian’s, Apartment and Commercial for rent in Mosta, Farm house for rent in Fontana, Maisonette for rent in Sliema, Penthouse and House of Character for rent in Mosta, Apartment for rent in St Julian’s and Swieqi. The rate of rent per month and selling price are also quoted on maltaspot.com in order to assist all service seekers.



People who are interested in real estate business can visit the Facebook page of MaltaSpot as it also showcases some unique properties from all over Malta and Gozo. Hundreds of people have benefitted already from this real estate classified ads website. Registered users can receive updates on new listed properties, which enhances the chances of getting the preferred house or apartment.



To get more information about MaltaSpot, visit http://www.maltaspot.com.



About MaltaSpot

MaltaSpot has recently launched a website maltaspot.com, which provides an opportunity for people to list classified real estate ads. Buyers, sellers and other service seekers can utilize this website in order to find houses, apartments, farmhouses, penthouses and many other commercial properties.



Media Contact

MaltaSpot

Contact: Artjoms Stupels

Email: info@maltaspot.com

URL: http://www.maltaspot.com