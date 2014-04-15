Buy Parts Supporting the 2014 International Truck, Trailer & Equipment Show

South Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- The 2014 International Truck and Trailer show that will be held from April 3-6, 2014 in Melbourne Australia is considered a celebrated event in the country. In here, different major truck and trailer manufacturers will be participating in the exhibit where they will try to best each other with the latest technology that the trucking industry has to offer. Others on the other hand will be featuring vintage rides which will give visitors an exciting trip to the past. One of its participants in the said event is the popular vehicle parts provider, Buy Parts™.



Every two years, many truck enthusiasts gather in the International Truck and Trailer show where it usually attracts a rough estimate of more than 37,000 visitors coming from local, national and international areas. According to the organizers of the event, they will try to break records and gather as many visitors that the venue could accommodate. To make this possible, campaigns are now being announced through different mediums that include press releases, direct mail marketing and trade advertising. The event organizers are hoping to attract small, medium, and large transport fleets, eager to catch the eye of owner operators, with the presence of reputable suppliers such as Buy Parts™.



Guests who will be participating in the event will all be given a commemorative brochure, one that features the progress of the event compared to the ones held in the past, including some memorable words coming from leaders of the key players in the industry. The show is not only expected to impress the common guests but also seeks to be a venue where suppliers and business retailers meet eye-to-eye. With the latest innovation and inventions being showcased in the exhibit, a business owner now can see the real products which makes it easier to see how these would benefit potential target market. This in turn benefits the supplier since retail owners are now more equipped to sell their products knowing their pros and cons.



Meanwhile, Justin Rignall , truck parts expert at Buy Parts™, was quoted saying, “We wanted to bring our business closer to the truck enthusiasts for them to see our products up close and we found that the International Truck and Trailer show was ‘the event’ to be in if we wanted to make this a reality. It’s an event that celebrates the many technological breakthroughs made by man in the trucking industry and we consider this the very foundation why Buy Parts™ exists today. That is why we are compelled to be in this event, persistent in joining the other business entities in learning and sharing something new to the public.”



About Buy Parts™

Buy Parts™ is a dedicated online resource for the commercial vehicle market, offering the industries first evere-commerce platform combining the best brands in the industry all in one convenient place.