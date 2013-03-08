New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Investors will receive this report at no charge when they take the 14-day free trial. This 14- day free trial gives instant access to The Guide’s world famous penny stocks picks, daily updates on the best penny stocks to buy.



A spokesperson for the organization states, “Our team works behind the scenes to find the sleeper stocks the market pros don't know about and that are ready to post enormous gains. We equip you for safer investing with dozens of easy-to-read profit maker articles, which cover topics like risk-free investing through paper trading.”



“We also limit our penny stock picks to the safest exchanges, where you're certain to be able to cash out once you've made a profit. In the same way, we help you stay clear of those fishy markets where it's hard to sell,” he adds further. Supported by a full team of hand-picked individuals, Peter Leeds has the background, resources, and strategies to keep uncovering exciting companies whose prices are about to skyrocket.



The newsletter provides the most accurate public information on the best penny stocks in the market and makes buying and selling these stocks simple. The free trial will help investors access everything that they need to get started and figure out which stock to buy to potentially gain maximum profits.



As a leading expert, Peter Leeds has also appeared on top media organizations including FOX, the Associated Press, NBC, CBS, and CNNfn with his comments and views. Through interviews on television and in the press, Leeds has helped many investors understand how exciting these stocks can be.



About Penny Stock Guides

The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in stock trading. It provides information about the best cent stocks in the market. The newsletter teaches the basic principles of investing in stocks, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. It also offers investors additional resources and research tools, to help educate them for future trades.



To learn more, please visit http://www.pennystocks.net