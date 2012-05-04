Buy Pinterest Followers Through New Pinterest Package from 5 Star Visibility

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2012 -- Over the past several months, a website called Pinterest has exploded in popularity. Every day, millions of people visit the website, which is a content sharing service that lets its members “pin” videos, images and other objects to their “pinboard.” These image collections can be of hobbies, sayings, events, interests, and more. Other Pinterest users can browse through other pinboards to get ideas, inspiration and to also “re-pin” images to their own pinboard.



Pinterest has quickly grown from a digital photo album filled with various images and ideas to a website that can help businesses get noticed by potential customers by increasing their target audience and attracting the ideal demographic to their products.



The staff at 5 Star Visibility understands this. That is why the company, which provides a wide variety of marketing services including web development, social media, and search engine optimization, has launched an innovative product on its new Pinterest marketing network that allows its clients to buy Pinterest followers.



This new service is already creating quite a buzz in the small business community, who wants to use the power of Pinterest to help get visibility for their companies but may be unsure how to go about it.



As part of its new Pinterest-related program, 5 Star Visibility has created a new "opt-in" network of over 15,000 Pinterest users, who are devoted to the website and use Pinterest at least once a day.



“From that network of REAL Pinterest Users, we generate 600 interested followers, 1,000+ Repins, as well as 1,000 Likes and 50 REAL comments,” an article on the website explained, adding that these users’ mission is to help small business owners become noticed on Pinterest.



“Gain visibility from our protected network of users, within interested Pinterest users being added every day!”



Through this new product available from 5 Star Visibility, all of the followers, Pinterest repins, likes, and comments are from actual people who use Pinterest regularly, and each one has a different IP address.



A chart on 5 Star Visibility’s website shows how their new Pinterest program is head and shoulders above the competition. It features the most services, top-notch customer service and an amazing 4-day turnaround time, all for the lowest price.



Small business owners who purchase the new Pinterest service will also receive a full report of followers, repins, Pinterest likes and comments.



About 5 Star Visibility

5 Star Visibility provides numerous marketing services, including Web Design and Development, Social Media Management, and Search Engine Optimization. The company recently launched a new product on its Pinterest Marketing Network that helps small business owners become noticed on the popular website. To contact 5 Star Visibility about possible marketing campaigns, visit http://5starvisibility.com