Buy Professional Grade Kitchen Sinks and Faucets from SinksExpress.com

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- The latest accessories in sinks and faucets are available from the online store SinksExpress.com, based in Brooklyn, New York. This website offers for sale high-end models of Elkay kitchen sinks and faucets manufactured with perfection in form and function.



The Elkay ELUH311810 31" Double Bowl Undermount Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink comes with a package of LK99 Deluxe Drain Fitting and LKWOBG1316SS Bottom Grid. This sink is of the highest quality made from #18 (1.2 mm) gauge, and type 304 (18-8) nickel bearing stainless steel. The exposed surfaces have a lustrous satin finish and are hand blended. The underside has full protection with heavy duty Sound Guard undercoating in order to reduce condensation and dampen sound. The bowl depth is 10" (254 mm), while the coved corners have a vertical and horizontal radius of 1-3/4" (44mm). Customers are offered 40% off on this model. The market price is $894, and they can buy it from SinksExpress.com for just $536.40.



Another fine model is the Elkay ELU1616 17 1/2" Single Bowl Undermount Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink. The main features of ELU1616DBG Sink Package are LK99 Deluxe Drain Fitting and LKWOBG1616SS Bottom Grid. This model retains the same quality and type as that for Elkay ELUH311810. The same protection as for the above model is given to the exposed surfaces. The drain opening has a width of 3-1/2" (89 mm), while the bowl depth is 7-7/8" (200 mm).



The Elkay ELU1316 15" Single Bowl Undermount Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink is a professional grade model from the Gourmet collection. LWOBG1316SS Bottom Grid and LK99 Deluxe Drain Fitting are part of this sink package. This sink is of the same type as the above models and maintains the same quality. The exposed surfaces are given a lustrous satin finish and are hand blended. The underside has full protection by means of heavy duty Sound Guard undercoating for the purpose of dampening sound and reducing condensation.



The Elkay ELUHFS2816 33" Single Bowl Undermount Stainless Steel Apron Front Kitchen Sink comes with an LKWOBG2816SS Bottom Grid and the same drain fitting as the above-mentioned models. In addition to an integral apron, it is of the same type and quality as those models. The apron height is 8" (203mm). Furthermore, underside protection and the quality of finish are the same as for the above models. Customers can save 40% on this product by purchasing it now.



Undermount Elkay sinks are designed in a manner so that they affix to the underside of any type of solid surface countertop. The sinks, faucets, and accessories available from SinksExpress.com are manufactured with meticulous attention to design and detail.



For more information regarding the sales of Elkay kitchen sinks and accessories, see http://www.sinksexpress.com.



