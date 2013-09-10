Buy S6000 Hidden Car Camera Online from cheapcarcamera.com

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- People from all over the world now rely on online shopping websites in order to buy gifts, toys, clothes and other accessories as these sites offer a variety of products at competitive rates. The website cheapcarcamera.com has a huge collection of different types and varieties of high quality, international standard consumer electronic products. The most popular S6000 Hidden Car Camera can be purchased online from this store at an attractive wholesale price. This 140 Degree Wide Angle Hidden Car Camera can record scenes, road conditions and car crashes. The recorded car accident videos will be helpful while applying for auto accident personal injury claims.



In order to meet the purpose, it is necessary to purchase Hidden car cameras from a professional and authorized car camera manufacturer. The website cheapcarcamera.com has many years of global retail, wholesale and online selling experience, which ensures the delivery of ISO 9001 International Quality Management System tested and passed electronic items. The showcased S6000 Hidden Car Camera possesses features like Double TF Card Memory, 2.7 Inch High Resolution Display, G-sensor/TV Output and HD HDMI support, Super Low Illumination Effect, AVI Format Video Recording, 4X Digital Zoom and much more. In addition, this hidden car camera has FCC & CE certification, which guarantees customers safety and security.



The website says, “We understand the needs of the whole market and are always in a position to provide buyers with the latest products for their different regions. Every product must pass strict quality inspection before sales, including shock-proof test, battery test and so on.”



The new S6000 140 Degree Wide Angle Hidden Car Camera ensures traffic safety with reliable and finished driving recording options. Buyers can avail 66% discount on placed orders ranging from 2 to 4 products. The humanized design of this hidden car camera does not interfere or destroy the aesthetic feeling of the user’s car as it is said to be delicate and small. At cheapcarcamera.com, buyers can read the reviews of previous customers, which provides an insight into quality of the delivered products.



The online store cheapcarcamera.com also offers different types and designs of security cameras, HD camcorders, GPS tracking devices, rear view mirrors, sports camera, car DVR, action cameras, GPS navigation devices, vehicle tracking systems, GPS receivers, car black boxes, video recorders and so on. Shoppers are guaranteed to be delivered high value products meeting all standard requirements by the cheapcarcamera.com online store.



To get more information about S6000 Hidden Car Camera, visit http://www.cheapcarcamera.com/s6000-140-degree-wide-angle-hidden-car-camera-p-196.html



About Carcameras Store

Carcameras offers a variety of user-friendly electronic items to customers through the online store cheapcarcamera.com. This professional manufacturer gives high quality products at competitive prices.



Media Contact

Carcameras

Address: 906#, NO.7, Li Yu Tang

Da Lang, Long Hua, Shenzhen, China

Post code: 518109

Tel: 0755-83268612 Fax: 0755-83268603

Email: cardvr@cheapcarcamera.com

URL: http://www.cheapcarcamera.com/

http://www.cheapcarcamera.com/s6000-140-degree-wide-angle-hidden-car-camera-p-196.html