Buy Spotify Plays to Gain Instant Popularity on Major Streaming Platform

Arlington, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- SocialRez.com offers Buy Spotify Plays Service for artists who want to gain popularity on one of the major music streaming platforms online. Spotify needs no introduction as it is one of the largest streaming platforms with over 50 million playlists and tracks and more than 271 million active users from across the world with 124 million paid subscribers. These statistics keep changing every day and the likeliness of an artist getting the much needed popularity is very high.



SocialRez.com is here to help independent artists or music bands get closer to their fans while they make use of the Buy Spotify Plays service. Those who wish to buy spotify streams, spotify plays or spotify followers with the most desired results, this is the right place to be. When there is an increase in the number of streams, the artist gets instantly noticed. More and more people tend to listen to the tracks thereby adding to the overall listeners. SocialRez is a genuine service provider and that is why they promise real streams and plays from real accounts.



Any user will ideally stream the song for 2 minutes. This gives the artists a chance of steady growth, thereby contributing to improved visibility and increased popularity. Whether it is 1k spotify plays or 5k spotify followers, SocialRez.com is here to meet the music promotion needs of their clients. Getting the right audience can be quite daunting especially if it is a new or an upcoming artist. The hard work behind a song cannot be undermined. And if the same song doesn't reach the right audience, it could be quite disappointing.



Spotify promotion through SocialRez.com helps artists get the desired results that too without making any efforts. More views means more visibility. This agency offers Spotify streams that can be customized according to specific demands. These services are flexible and flawless with steady streaming resulting in continuous hits every day. Artists can benefit from geo-targeted plays for an additional fee wherein viewers from specific country will be targeted; high quality Spotify plays relevant to the video with delivery speed ranging from 2 to 14 days.



To know more visit https://www.socialrez.com/



About https://www.socialrez.com/

SocialRez is a service provider that helps users buy likes, followers, plays, etc. on social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Spotify, SoundCloud, LinkedIn, Snapchat and more. SocialRez offers their clients the safest and the fastest means to get closer to their fans on Social Media.



Media Contact



Nelly Rocha – Social Rez

Address: 4208 Columbia Pike #1, Arlington, VA 22204

Phone: +18622273048

Email: Sales@SocialRez.com

Website: https://www.socialrez.com